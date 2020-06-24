Youth softball
Sun Tan City 24, Phelps 0

Sun Tan City;22(10);(10);--;24

Phelps;000;0;--;0

WP -- Zara Stoltzfus. Two or more hits -- Sun Tan, Madilyn Eichelberger, Lexi Eaton, Rylee Pothoff, Enid Perez.

Heuer Construction 15, NEMT 7

NEMT;511;--;7;2

Heuer;555;--;15;4

Winning battery -- Bella Staats and Sophia Adcock. Losing battery -- Zena Stoltzfus and Zoe Stoltzfus.

HK&M 14, Bayer 1

Bayer;010;00;--;1;7;0

HK&M;30(10);01;--;14;17;0

Winning battery -- Alicia Perales and Alianiz Rivera. Losing battery -- McKenzie Lemkau and Autumn Peterson. Two or more hits -- HK&M, Ryle McFarland 3, Maria Engler 3, Alicia Perales 3, Nicole Rider, Kaylee Hayes, Isabella Miller.

