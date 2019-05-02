GENESEO — In capturing the final NIB-12 Conference girls’ track & field meet, the Geneseo got two firsts and a second from a sophomore and three seconds from a freshman.
That’s a great sign for the Maple Leafs as they embark on their first Western Big Six Conference meet in 2020.
“We are excited for new competition,” said Geneseo freshman Ali Rapps, who won silvers in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and as a part of the 1600 relay. “We want to see how we will compete” against the teams of the WB6, joined by fellow NIB-12er Sterling next school year.
“It is kind of scary because you don’t know what the future holds,” said Geneseo sophomore sprint ace Alison Bowers, owner of double gold, in the 100 and 200, as well as silver in the 400, “but we look forward to it because of new opportunities.”
Forever the Leafs will be last girls’ track & field champion of the NIB-12, finishing with 95 points to DeKalb’s 89 in the 10-team field at Bob Reade Field. It was a four-team race throughout the night, with Yorkville ending with 88 and Sterling with 81. It wasn’t decided until the final two events, with Bowers winning the 200 and the 3200 relay placing second to DeKalb.
“We are really strong as a team,” said Bowers.
The Leafs also got two medals from senior Josie Brown (second in the 800 and in the 3200 relay). Other relay members were senior Julia Poel, on both; junior Lauren Belvel and sophomore Esther Brown in the 3200 relay; and Anna Pierce in the 1600 relay.
“We have a lot of youth and we have a lot of depth,” said an excited Geneseo coach Kyle Morey. “Not only are they amazing kids, but they are great on the track as well.”
Morey was especially thrilled with the performance of Pierce, whom he called “an alternate for the alternate” in the night’s final race, the 1600 relay in which Geneseo had to finish at least fourth to take the title.
“That was total guts; an awesome race for her,” Morey said of Pierce. “She ran the second leg and just gutted it out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.