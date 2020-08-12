Zach Johnson, normal guy from Iowa, wins Payne Stewart Award

Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus shared the award the first year. Since then, past winners include Haas and three-time John Deere Classic champ Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els, Davis Love III and Nick Price. It goes to the player who best exemplifies Stewart's value of character, charity and sportsmanship.

Johnson, 44, is the first winner who has never met Stewart, which was bound to happen over time. Stewart died five years before Johnson's rookie year. Even so, Stewart was one of his idols. For years, when asked for his dream foursome, Johnson mentioned his father, Ben Hogan and Stewart.

"I always liked his golf swing. In the most difficult of situations, his best game came out," Johnson said. "I love how he changed his life. He was a prankster. He was a character. But he lived his faith, and I greatly admire that."

Johnson met Stewart's wife, Tracey, and children Chelsea and Aaron, before he made it to the PGA Tour. He was living in Orlando, Fla., and Johnson and his wife went to a Payne and Tracey Foundation event. Johnson later used the same financial advisers for his charity work.

But when he saw them most recently, there was momentary confusion.