Zucchini can get very big, very fast

If you are growing zucchini in your garden, be sure to check it every day. It can get very big, very fast.
Any summer squash should be harvested while still immature, and while the rind is tender and edible. Ripe squash will be firm, fairly heavy for its size and colorful.
Smaller squash (6-8 inches long) tends to be more tender and have fewer seeds. Pattypan squash is an exception and has a dense interior.
Zucchini is one of the more versatile of the squash; it can be used for casseroles, salads, soups, relish, quick breads, cakes and muffins, and even cookies. Zucchini can be the centerpiece of a meal.
Summer squash has a short storage life compared to winter squash. It should be wrapped in a plastic bag and stored in the crisper of your refrigerator where it will last one-two weeks.
Freezing: Not able to keep up with the squash you are harvesting? Summer squash can be frozen by slicing, blanching and packaging in freezer bags. It will last up to one year in the freezer.
If you're shopping at a farmers' market, you may want to try some new types of summer squash. Here are some varieties to look for.
Chayote squash. Chayote squash is green and pear shaped with a dimpled rind. It is low in calories and tastes similar to cucumber. This squash can be grilled, sautéed, or baked.
Cousa squash. This squash is similar to zucchini but lighter in color, short and squatty. Cousa squash is slightly sweeter, but can be used similarly to zucchini. This squash is great for stuffing with rice and meat.
Yellow (golden) zucchini. Don’t confuse yellow zucchini with yellow squash. To distinguish the two, look at the neck of the squash; yellow zucchini won’t taper at the neck, whereas yellow squash will. Yellow zucchini can be used like green zucchini and has a slightly sweeter flavor.
Yellow squash:
• Straightneck. This squash has a slightly tapered neck, bulbous base, bumpy skin and pale white flesh.
• Crookneck. This squash has a slender neck that is curved at the top and bulbous bottom.
• Pattypan squash. This squash is uniquely shaped, somewhat spherical with scalloped edges. They grow in a variety of colors from yellow to green. Pattypan squash are crunchy, making them great for salads or a quick saute.
Round zucchini. This squash is also known as eight ball zucchini. It has the same flavor and texture as zucchini but is round. The short and wide size makes this squash ideal for stuffing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!