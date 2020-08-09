Zucchini can get very big, very fast

If you are growing zucchini in your garden, be sure to check it every day. It can get very big, very fast.

Any summer squash should be harvested while still immature, and while the rind is tender and edible. Ripe squash will be firm, fairly heavy for its size and colorful.

Smaller squash (6-8 inches long) tends to be more tender and have fewer seeds. Pattypan squash is an exception and has a dense interior.

Zucchini is one of the more versatile of the squash; it can be used for casseroles, salads, soups, relish, quick breads, cakes and muffins, and even cookies. Zucchini can be the centerpiece of a meal.

Summer squash has a short storage life compared to winter squash. It should be wrapped in a plastic bag and stored in the crisper of your refrigerator where it will last one-two weeks.

Freezing: Not able to keep up with the squash you are harvesting? Summer squash can be frozen by slicing, blanching and packaging in freezer bags. It will last up to one year in the freezer.

If you're shopping at a farmers' market, you may want to try some new types of summer squash. Here are some varieties to look for.