ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Maggie Erpelding
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Maggie Erpelding

Maggie Erpelding - athlete of week
Contributed photo

Coach's name: Brian Tritt

Sport: Girls Basketball

Age: 18

Grade: 12

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach's reason for the nomination: Maggie is a senior captain for the varsity team this year. Maggie leads by example on and off the court. She also is a vocal leader, pushing herself and her teammates to improve each day. Maggie has a tremendous work ethic, and brings a strong element of mental toughness to our team and program. We are blessed to have Maggie Erpelding be a part of our program. 

How the athlete trains: "Honestly, I don’t have much time to train in the off-season for basketball. I’m involved in other sports but when the season does come around, I know I have to work twice as hard to catch up to everyone else."

Athlete's advice for others: "For anyone who is thinking about trying basketball I would say go for it. You may end up falling in love with it. It doesn’t hurt to try something new."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "As of now after high school I’m leaning toward going to the University of Northern Iowa. My major is still undecided."

-- Kelley Lent

