Author to speak on the history of the former LeClaire High School and other closed high schools of Iowa

A Cedar Falls author will talk about Iowa's closed high schools in an event at LeClaire Community Library.
James Kenyon, veterinarian and author, will speak at 6:30 p.m. April 18 about his book, "Echoes in the Hallways," a historical account of closed high schools of the state of Iowa.
Kenyon spoke to nearly 1,000 people from 102 small towns, including LeClaire, to hear stories about their schools. Among those interviewed were Marie Spinsby and Dick Wales, of LeClaire, who attended LeClaire High School, also known as Albert Gross School. The last high school graduation was in 1960, and the building closed in 1966. The site is now a rec center for the LeClaire Parks and Recreation Department.
Kenyon's talk will focus on high schools in LeClaire, Lost Nation, Sabula, Nichols and Mechanicsville.
Starting at 6 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum will display LeClaire High School memorabilia, such as a pre-1960 cheerleader costume and yearbooks from 1939 to 1960.
A representative of the Scott County Community Memory Project will offer information on sharing school stories as part of an oral history.
022819-bet-buffalobill-001
Bear Tooth Billy, dressed in character, shows an 1800s era revolver to Alexandria Post, 16, of Davenport at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-002
Bear Tooth Billy shows off an antique rifle similar to one Buffalo Bill would have used during a celebration of his birthday in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-003
The Acoustic Friends, Dave Huntsberger, left, Mary Anna Parris and Rita Shank of LeClaire perform together at the Buffalo Bill Museum to celebrate his birthday in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-004
Kisha Smith of Davenport throws a buffalo chip at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire during a celebration of his birthday, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-005
Buffalo chips are seen used for a buffalo chip toss contest at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-006
Ethan Coffman, 6, of Leclaire holds a trophy after winning the kids buffalo chip toss contest while celebrating Buffalo Bill's birthday in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-007
A statue of buffalo bill is seen at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
022819-bet-buffalobill-008
A selection of rifles from Buffalo Bill's time are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-009
Bear Tooth Billy holds a Buffalo Bill era revolver at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-010
A number of Buffalo Bill publications are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-011
Antique carpentry tools are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-012
Antique medicines and advertisements are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-013
A homemaking exhibit is seen at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-014
Acoustic Friends members Mary Anna Parris, left, and Rita Shank perform together at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
022819-bet-buffalobill-015
Buffalo chips are seen on the ground after a buffalo chip toss contest at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
