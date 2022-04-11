Author to speak on the history of the former LeClaire High School and other closed high schools of Iowa

A Cedar Falls author will talk about Iowa's closed high schools in an event at LeClaire Community Library.

James Kenyon, veterinarian and author, will speak at 6:30 p.m. April 18 about his book, "Echoes in the Hallways," a historical account of closed high schools of the state of Iowa.

Kenyon spoke to nearly 1,000 people from 102 small towns, including LeClaire, to hear stories about their schools. Among those interviewed were Marie Spinsby and Dick Wales, of LeClaire, who attended LeClaire High School, also known as Albert Gross School. The last high school graduation was in 1960, and the building closed in 1966. The site is now a rec center for the LeClaire Parks and Recreation Department.

Kenyon's talk will focus on high schools in LeClaire, Lost Nation, Sabula, Nichols and Mechanicsville.

Starting at 6 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum will display LeClaire High School memorabilia, such as a pre-1960 cheerleader costume and yearbooks from 1939 to 1960.

A representative of the Scott County Community Memory Project will offer information on sharing school stories as part of an oral history.

For more information go to www.leclairelibrary.org.

