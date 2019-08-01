After more than a year of study and discussion about the city of Bettendorf's recreational n…

To participate in the survey

The survey was sent to 25,000 residents whose addresses came from the data bases of the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts, the Bettendorf library and the city.

If you did not receive a survey and wish to participate, go to bettendorf.org. Scroll down to "survey for aquatics and recreational facilities" and click.

For questions, email to jreiter@bett.org or call 563-344-4060.