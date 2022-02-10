Bettendorf Magazine: Not All Education Has to Occur in a Classroom

Area high school students in the Aviation Club have their feet on the ground and their eyes on the sky.

The students are building an airplane as part of a partnership between Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and North Scott high schools and the Experimental Airplane Association (EAA) Chapter 75 - Quad Cities. The schools provide the kids and the advisors, and EAA Chapter 75 provides the expertise.

The unique project is an opportunity for them to learn more about STEM-related industries and develop life-long leadership skills that will be useful no matter what career they choose.

“It's crazy to think that so many kids are getting together to build an airplane that someone will eventually buy and own and fly,” said Pleasant Valley freshman Christina Stopyra. She has participated in the airplane build from the beginning, along with her dad Greg Stopyra, an EAA Chapter 75 mentor.

The students are building an RV-12iS model aircraft from Van’s Aircraft. They are supervised by advisors from each school and closely guided by the mentors from EAA Chapter 75, but only the students are allowed to build the aircraft with their hands.

“There’s a lot of behind the scenes things with inventories and things [the mentors] take care of,” said Bettendorf STEM Coordinator and advisor Chris Like. “But this is 100% the students’ project.”

The club, which aims to get more students interested in STEM-related fields, officially began in 2021 but has been years in the making.

In 2017, Pleasant Valley Community School District resident, Larry Johnson, approached Pleasant Valley School Board Director Chris Cournoyer and then PV High School principal Mike Zimmer with the idea to have students build an airplane. Zimmer is currently Director of Secondary Education for the Pleasant Valley School District.

“I thought he was kidding,” Zimmer said. “He approached us and said that there were a number of schools across the country that were building [this] airplane.”

Johnson wanted to not only instill a passion for aviation in a younger generation but also help students build technical skills. He showed Zimmer the Van’s Aircraft RV-12iS model, and Zimmer’s interest grew.

“There are other manufacturers that have these similar planes, but a lot of the schools take this one because the company has been doing this for a long time,” said Greg Stopyra. “They’ve got a very good product out there, and just make it very simple and easy for schools to do.”

After speaking with his industrial tech educators, Zimmer realized they couldn’t build the airplane in a class at Pleasant Valley.

“Well, not all education has to occur in a classroom,” Zimmer said. “What about if we do this as a club?”

Zimmer wanted this project to be community-based, so he reached out to administrations at North Scott and Bettendorf high schools to get them involved. He then secured a $50,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority, as well as donations from the Moline Foundation and Larry Johnson.

He then faced one more obstacle: where would they build the plane?

After a few dead ends, North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting offered up space within the new North Scott Bus Barn in Eldridge.

With space and funding secured, Zimmer needed someone with aviation knowledge and experience to lead the students in building their aircraft. Johnson pointed them in the direction of EAA Chapter 75 – Quad Cities.

The EAA is a nationwide education non-profit organization. Local chapter member and volunteer mentor Tom Shelton describes Chapter 75 as “a local group of aviation enthusiasts, aircraft builders, and pilots who share ideas, exchange technical information, encourage safety, and who inspire interest in aviation for all age groups.”

EAA Chapter 75 President Jim Skadal saw this project as an opportunity to not only get young people interested in aviation but to teach them skills that could be used in any trade.

“I’ve known about wanting to do this for about 30 years,” said Skadal. “I’ve known that young people have needed some mentoring in this fashion.”

Each school held an initial Aviation Club meeting in September of 2021, with the advisors pleasantly surprised at the number of students that showed up. Some students were specifically interested in careers in aviation, while others were just excited to build something.

“The type of kid we have coming here fits the entire gambit. We have kids that are our calculus kids who want to go into engineering…we have kids that are into manufacturing and want to get into that kind of work,” said Like.

The students are freshman through seniors, and the program is at no cost to them. The club is not made up of one specific gender, either. North Scott advisor Liz Richards, a former US Navy aviation electrician and plane captain, is pleased with the number of girls who joined the club.

“It was not always this way when I was in the Navy,” Richards said.

“I think it’s just an interesting thing. And regardless of gender, I think people just gravitate towards something cool and unique,” Like added.

Before they were able to begin building, both students and advisors went through a safety training orientation. They learned the basics of wearing goggles and proper attire, handling different types of tools and materials, and basic manufacturing techniques such as riveting.

The students then began to build. The initial money raised bought the first kit they needed to get started.

“You get the plans, you get a mentor. When they get here, [the mentors] talk about what are some of the jobs they need to be done that night, and then they split the kids up,” Like said. They can have up to 12 students at each build.

“As a school advisor, you’re here to kind of watch over what the kids are doing and any issues to their safety and if there’s ever any behavior issues, but there haven’t been so far,” Richards said.

Advisors wondered at the outset if the schools’ rivalries might cause some tension within the build location. Like told the students that “this is not a competition. This is a collaboration.”

They were pleasantly surprised that being conference rivals has made no difference, and proud of all of the friendships made.

“If you walk in here on any given night, unless they’re wearing a school shirt, you would not be able to tell who was Bettendorf, who was PV, who was North Scott. Once they step in here, this is just the building club,” said North Scott advisor Michael Elbe.

“Nowhere else would I have had an opportunity to meet students like Justin, a sophomore, and Steph, a senior, from other schools,” said Christina Stopyra. “We’re all equal in this build.”

And build, they do.

Skadal said the mentors probably have a few hundred years of aviation experience altogether. However, they must not do any of the building themselves. Even if they see an issue they know they can fix.

“Let me just add how hard that is for us as mentors, because we like this stuff,” said Greg Stopyra. “We want to be involved and it’s very hard to put our hands in the back pockets and just lean over and watch. So it’s very intentional on the mentors to do some of that stuff.”

The mentors vocally guide the students to ensure they do not deviate from the build plans in the slightest. Because the aircraft has had a specific certification for it to eventually be flown, the Experimental Light-Sport Aircraft, the building has to be exact.

Elbe said to ensure this, the mentors walk the students through solving a problem in ways that they will use for the rest of their lives. When building issues arise, the mentors guide the students through talking through the problem and adding their expertise when necessary so they arrive at the correct solution.

“The mentor is not like, ‘no, this is what you need to do.’ It’s, ‘okay, what are you looking at? What do you see? Now let’s take a look at this and see what we think.’”

Both the mentors and advisors have witnessed this project open the students’ eyes to many opportunities in STEM fields outside of aviation.

“Plumbing, electrical, all the trades are just searching diligently for anybody that wants to jump in,” Skadal said.

“This is a purely digital generation, and to have these experiences is to understand, you can’t always do things digitally,” said Greg Stopyra. “While the kids may come in, and not have that background knowledge that a lot of other people may have, they’re super quick at learning.”

Students involved with the Aviation Club are also learning valuable life skills that apply to any industry. This especially rings true as kids are not required to be at every build. They’ve learned how to communicate happenings from one build night to the other to ensure continuity.

The advisors and mentors see the students developing teamwork, communication, and professionalism.

“Beyond student and mentor enthusiasm surrounding the RV12 aircraft being assembled, we should be clear about a more fundamental objective of this project,” said Shelton. “It is not totally about the plane. More importantly, it is about developing knowledge, skills, capabilities, and confidence in youth who will become future workers and leaders in our communities. The RV12 aircraft assembly project is simply the medium through which our objectives will be accomplished.”

The Aviation Club and EAA Chapter 75 are grateful for the funding received already, as well as toolbox donations from Carver Aero. If you are interested in donating to this project, please contact Mike Zimmer at zimmermike@pleasval.org or 563-332-4040.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0