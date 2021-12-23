Bettendorf Middle School students learn about prairie restoration

One of the biggest challenges for the preservation of the outdoors is getting the current generation outside and building those ties with the land.
“E”-everything is seemingly making hands-on experiences a thing of the past. Outdoorsmen have been battling this dilemma for a long time. However, there is progress locally thanks to dedicated teachers and their counterparts at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
Erin Allen, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Bettendorf Middle School, has been doing her best to resolve this issue by getting kids outside and stimulating their curiosities in the outdoors.
“When the program first started, most students were excited to just get out of class for an afternoon," said Allen. "By the end of the day though, nearly all of the kids were excited by the animal tracks or insects, and one student even found a deer antler. Their connection with the prairie happened quickly.”
These trips have inspired many students at Bettendorf, as this program started in 2017 and continues today. Since the beginning, new partners have emerged, such as private landowners, Scott Community College and the USFWS.
While these field trips might sound like a fun walk in the woods, they are far from that. Students are required to take data from the prairie site, such as taking inventory using quadrants, identifying plants and animal tracks, or even looking at small bones that are found in any natural landscape. One positive of the new electronic age is that information is just a couple clicks away and pictures of all samples can be taken and downloaded.
One trip occurred in November as nearly 300 seventh grade students, over two days, toured a native ecosystem and an area in need of restoration. With phones in hand, the students took pictures of plants, animals and anything else they found in both locations. The students were able to upload those images to a website, in a large-scale collaboration to quantify all the biological data available in the prairies.
“The students got their data uploaded and we found everything from snakes to frogs, and different bones, which was at the LeClaire site, our healthy ecosystem," she said. "At Scott Community College (which is their new site to restore), we just found a little evidence of deer and some birds in the trees. Mostly it is overrun with goldenrod and invasive species.”
The students will work in teams to develop solutions to restoring the Scott Community College site back to a natural state. They will do the research on species, techniques and the timing of those activities. In doing so, they learn what an environmental professional does, and hopefully appreciate the value of these native landscapes.
To start, they recently received advice from Scott James, USFWS biologist, on why the prairies are important, why pollinators rely on them, and some tips on the time frame it takes to restore those areas. Once these plans are put together, they will present them to the college for approval.
For their efforts, Bettendorf Middle School was recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to help continue these projects. This money will help with travel, seed purchases or any other materials needed for this project.
Another theme that the kids seem to pick up on along with the joy of being outdoors was that “conservation is hard work.” So, the best was to restore a habitat is to take care of it the first time around so mother nature can do its own work and people can simply play their role as stewards of the land.
