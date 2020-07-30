Bettendorf, PV schools adjusting plans for resumption of classes

He said the district was leaning toward a hybrid model.

Planning, however, was still underway, and the goal was to have the definitive plan by the end of July, Strusz said.

“We’ll make the most informed decision we can with all the information we have,” he said.

Before the governor’s announcement, the district planned to use the fully in-person model if the county’s COVID-19 data indicated it could safely do so, with the other two options available if it was not safe, he has said.

The original version of Pleasant Valley’s hybrid model had in-person instruction at 40%, so it just needs to be adjusted to bring it into compliance with the new requirement, he said.

Strusz said he was confident in the district’s plan.

The hybrid model will almost guarantee social distancing during the school day, he said. It would be more difficult in the in-person version.

Bettendorf

It was not surprising that the state would issue guidance, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the Bettendorf Community School District, said. The pandemic is a novel situation, and dealing with it will require collaboration.