Bettendorf, PV schools adjusting plans for resumption of classes

The Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts are shifting their back-to-school plans to align with new requirements issued July 17 by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
During recent weeks, Iowa school districts were developing different options for their students’ return to school based on the need to deal with COVID-19: online-only learning, a mix of online and in-person learning and a completely in-person model.
On July 17, however, Reynolds announced that districts would be required to adopt either a fully in-person model or a mixed model with at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. The governor’s plan does allow families to opt out of in-person teaching in favor of online classes.
Pleasant Valley
The governor’s move narrowed the district’s immediate options by limiting the instruction plans to the hybrid model or the in-person model unless there was a jump in cases in a district or the county, Brian Strusz, superintendent for the Pleasant Valley Community School District, said.
The district, however, still has local control as to the model it chooses within the governor’s plan, Strusz said.
He said the district was leaning toward a hybrid model.
Planning, however, was still underway, and the goal was to have the definitive plan by the end of July, Strusz said.
“We’ll make the most informed decision we can with all the information we have,” he said.
Before the governor’s announcement, the district planned to use the fully in-person model if the county’s COVID-19 data indicated it could safely do so, with the other two options available if it was not safe, he has said.
The original version of Pleasant Valley’s hybrid model had in-person instruction at 40%, so it just needs to be adjusted to bring it into compliance with the new requirement, he said.
Strusz said he was confident in the district’s plan.
The hybrid model will almost guarantee social distancing during the school day, he said. It would be more difficult in the in-person version.
Bettendorf
It was not surprising that the state would issue guidance, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the Bettendorf Community School District, said. The pandemic is a novel situation, and dealing with it will require collaboration.
Before the governor’s announcement, Bettendorf, like the other districts, was looking at three possible options, with a full online offering for families who needed it regardless of which path the district took, she said.
Bettendorf school planners were not leaning toward any of its three plans when the proclamation was issued, Morse said. They were in the same place in the wake of the governor’s announcement and were planning to have a recommendation for the school board by its August meeting.
The district’s original hybrid plan involved a 40% in-person component that would allow the application of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, Morse said.
“Our hybrid model would need to be adjusted slightly,” she said.
