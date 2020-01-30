Bettendorf STEM Expo offers closer look at science and math

Kids of all ages discovered how fun science can be at the 14th annual Bettendorf STEM Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25.

They could check out 50 exhibits in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.

There were plenty of hands-on experiments and exhibits by professionals in the field, area companies and colleges, and volunteer organizations.

Among this year's line-up is: A Sound Idea, Beekeeping, BHS Science Club, Birds of Prey, Bubbles, Experience Manufacturing, Exploring the Heart, Hovercrafts & Science Toys, John Deere VR Welding, Junior Medical School and much more.

Some of the new exhibits included Coding Music with the Putnam Museum, an exhibit by Living Lands and Waters, and virtual reality demonstrations, including one on the Interstate 74 bridge construction.