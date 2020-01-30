Bettendorf STEM Expo offers closer look at science and math

Finley Swartout 4 of Davenport, watches as marshmallows expand while in a vacuum at the Bettendorf high school science club booth at the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Bradyn Kolar 8 of Bettendorf runs through the obstacle course at the St. Ambrose Physical Therapy booth at the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Ayden Schadel 7 of Bettendorf is covered with a giant bubble by Kayleigh Rodgers 9 of Davenport during Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Lily Mauseth 6 of Davenport has her hair lift outwards as she touches the electrostatic generator at the Absolute Science booth at the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Eva Griffin 8 of Moline blows-up a balloon powered car at the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Tommy Landaverde 12 of Davenport holds onto a spinning bike wheel that acts like a gyroscope during the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Ratnasree Lakkimsetti and daughter Neha Maddala 5 of Bettendorf make a air rocket at the STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Von Knutson 6 of Bettendorf plays with a helicone while checking out the Absolute Science booth during the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Greyson Smith 3 of Bettendorf looks over his work of stacking chrome disk during the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Wesley Stanton 3 of Bettendorf rides on a hand crafted hovercraft during the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Nora Hamor, 4; her mother, Megan Hamor of LeClaire; and sister, Stella Hamor, 7, watch a dash-robot do music coding at the Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle School on Saturday.
Among this year's line-up is: A Sound Idea, Beekeeping, BHS Science Club, Birds of Prey, Bubbles, Experience Manufacturing, Exploring the Heart, Hovercrafts & Science Toys, John Deere VR Welding, Junior Medical School and much more.
Some of the new exhibits included Coding Music with the Putnam Museum, an exhibit by Living Lands and Waters, and virtual reality demonstrations, including one on the Interstate 74 bridge construction.
This year's special guest will be Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar. A 2001 Bettendorf graduate, she received an undergraduate degree in interior design at Minnesota State University in Mankato, and a masters of architecture and masters of community and regional planning from Iowa State University. Sundet has worked at BRR Architecture, Kansas City, Missouri, since 2010. She is an account lead for their office environment team, and oversees the design, production and construction administration for projects nationwide.
