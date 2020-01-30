You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf STEM Expo offers closer look at science and math
Bettendorf STEM Expo offers closer look at science and math

Kids of all ages discovered how fun science can be at the 14th annual Bettendorf STEM Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25.

They could check out 50 exhibits in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.

There were plenty of hands-on experiments and exhibits by professionals in the field, area companies and colleges, and volunteer organizations.

Among this year's line-up is: A Sound Idea, Beekeeping, BHS Science Club, Birds of Prey, Bubbles, Experience Manufacturing, Exploring the Heart, Hovercrafts & Science Toys, John Deere VR Welding, Junior Medical School and much more.

Some of the new exhibits included Coding Music with the Putnam Museum, an exhibit by Living Lands and Waters, and virtual reality demonstrations, including one on the Interstate 74 bridge construction.

This year's special guest will be Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar. A 2001 Bettendorf graduate, she received an undergraduate degree in interior design at Minnesota State University in Mankato, and a masters of architecture and masters of community and regional planning from Iowa State University. Sundet has worked at BRR Architecture, Kansas City, Missouri, since 2010. She is an account lead for their office environment team, and oversees the design, production and construction administration for projects nationwide.

