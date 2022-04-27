Bike, walking path on new I-74 bridge to open soon

The bike and walking path on the new Interstate 74 bridge will open soon and is nearly completed.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials on Wednesday announced construction of the bike and pedestrian path on the new I-74 bridge is nearly complete and anticipated to open to the public by the end of the week.
"One of the defining features of the new bridge is the bike and pedestrian path, welcoming both residents and visitors to explore the Quad-Cities," Iowa DOT Director Scott Marler said in a news release. "There are only a handful of such paths on interstate bridges across the country and we 're thrilled to be part of bringing this unique feature to the area."
The path includes an oculus, a circular window of glass, built into the surface of the path, so visitors can look through it and see the Mississippi River below. Though made of glass, the oculus is no fragile decoration.
"It’s built for people to stand and walk on," George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, previously told the newspaper. "The oculus is designed for heavy use outdoors and can withstand approximately 6,600 pounds."
The glass was supplied locally by East Moline Glass and was part of the bridge-construction contract.
The new twin spans of I-74, including the bike and pedestrian path on the downstream side, were built by Lunda Construction. The Wisconsin-based bridge builder submitted the low bid of $322 million.
At least $74 million in contract overages later were approved, making the bridge's price tag just shy of $400 million.
The new path is 14 feet wide, which is larger than a standard vehicle-traffic lane, and is separated from bridge traffic, and is about a half-mile long — from Grant Street (U.S. Highway 67) in Bettendorf to River Drive in Moline. It will connect to existing recreation trails on both sides of the river.
"More and more cities across the country are looking for ways to make their communities more walkable and bike-friendly, including the Quad-Cities," Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. "The bike and pedestrian path is a prime example of how transportation infrastructure can provide more travel options and better connect our communities."
When it is completed, decorative arch lights also will be connected on the Illinois-bound span. Currently, aesthetic lighting is operational only on the Iowa-bound span.
Snow removal and other maintenance on the path will be the responsibility of city crews in Moline and Bettendorf.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the two cities would share the cost and the work, taking turns for five-year increments, beginning with Bettendorf.
Costs outside of routine maintenance, such as lighting replacement or concrete repairs, will be split 50/50, he said.
The next major phase of the I-74 corridor improvements is the removal of the old bridges. The Iowa DOT is expected to let contractors for bridge demolition by summer. The method of demolition, including whether explosives are used, will be a decision that is made by the selected contractor.
Getting a look at the new I-74 Bridge
Cement finisher Sabrina Duncan, of Union Local 18, talks about her fear of heights when she first started working on the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Doug House, Deputy Secretary - Illinois Department of Transportation has followed the new bridge's construction since its inception, and says …
Zachary Clark of Fulton, IL, thinks the new bridge is cool.
Marco Rocha, of Rock Island, says the I-74 Bridge celebration was a special experience to share with his family.
Tracy Hill, of Davenport, couldn't contain her excitement while walking on the new I-74 Bridge on Wednesday.
Patrick Fisher, of Bettendorf, couldn't resist the chance of a lifetime to walk, and have a little fun, on the new I-74 bridge.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos praises the union trades who built the new I-74 Bridge.
Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at the Quad Cities International Airport about $5.6 million from the Rebuild Illinois p…