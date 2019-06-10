Be Downtown marked its second year of spotlighting the pride and community of downtown Bettendorf with a two-day festival Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.
The Quad-City Arts' Chalk Art Fest also joined the fun at the new Ascentra Credit Union headquarters with more than 50 teams of artists showing their artistic talents. Here are some images of those who enjoyed being downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.