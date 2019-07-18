A Hilton-branded hotel is now open at the prominent Bettendorf site that formerly housed the historic Jumer's Castle Lodge.
The $15 million Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel opened earlier this month at 975 Utica Ridge Court. Developer Daniel Huber, who co-owns Davenport-based Frontier Hospitality Group, called the site the "bulls'-eye location."
"I couldn't think of a better, more accessible location to develop a hotel," Huber said. "We always have referred to I-74 between Davenport and Bettendorf, and into the Illinois Quad-Cities, as the economic spine of the trade area. And this is about the center of the spine."
The iconic 1970s-era Jumer's Castle Lodge closed its doors in August 2015 and was demolished the following year. Now, the iconic hotel, which had become tired and fallen into disrepair, has been replaced with a modern four-story, clean-lined concrete and brick structure.
"For the everyday person, this hotel is a more efficient, easier stay. It's everything you need and nothing you don't," he said.
Huber said the more than 64,400-square-foot hotel features 107 guest rooms equipped with kitchenettes, spacious bathrooms, desks and storage space.
Other amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center and outdoor patio. It does not include a bar or restaurant, but alcohol is served in the market area.
While the hotel is now completed, construction continues on the surrounding land. Investor Jim Russell, president and CEO of Davenport-based Russell Construction, is developing the site, which will feature a Kwik Star convenience store and gas station — to be completed by the end of this year.
A retail strip center is planned next door, but tenants have not been announced. Another lot to the north is up for sale.
Last summer, the Bettendorf City Council approved a tax increment financing, or TIF, agreement for the development, with Russell Construction agreeing to build a hotel valued at a minimum of $6.7 million. It will receive a TIF rebate of 20 payments over 10 years.
The developer will continue to pay property taxes on the site’s current assessed value of $600,000. But as the value increases with new development, the company will be reimbursed any tax increment over the base for one decade, according to the agreement.
Jeff Reiter, the city’s economic development director, previously said the hotel could help restore the city’s declining hotel/motel taxes, and generate an additional $47,000 a year in the taxes.
