 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeClaire Library offering Hands-On Art History
0 Comments
LECLAIRE LIBRARY

LeClaire Library offering Hands-On Art History

  • 0
Ashe Martin

LeClaire Community Library's new Youth Services Coordinator, Ashe Martin, is using her Augustana Art History major in the library's new monthly program, Hands-On Art History.

 CONTRIBUTED

LeClaire Community Library’s new Youth Services Coordinator, Ashe Martin, is using her Augustana Art History major in our new monthly program, Hands-On Art History.

Each month a new artist or art movement is featured with an interactive craft. You not only get to learn a little art history, but you get to put that knowledge to use in each unique hands-on craft that you can take home. Each craft is adaptable to your age or skill level. No wonder this program is quickly gaining popularity with all ages.

In October, Ashe began with a scream of a craft, featuring Edvard Munch’s The Scream. Everyone got to make a personalized picture with their best scream face. November’s program was a fun mess with a Jackson Pollock inspired Splatter Paint Tree.

The next Hands-On Art History program is at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, where you’ll learn a little about Georges Seurat and pointillism, a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. Then you will create your own Seurat-inspired Winter Landscape.

In the coming months, look for programs featuring Japanese print artist Hokusai, Rembrandt, James McNeill Whistler, and Vincent Van Gogh.

Other monthly programs include Crafts Around the World, with a new take-home kit each month highlighting traditions from around the world. In December you can make a Christmas pickle ornament, a tradition that comes to us from Germany.

Full STEAM Ahead is a monthly program which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This month kids created clouds in a jar, and next month will be “Santa Science.”

Lazy Crafternoons in December will create upcycled Holiday Tree Book Art. There will be some surprise activities throughout December for any child who wants to be an elf-in-training.

This month we will also begin our TechConnect series to help our patrons access the online resources LeClaire Library offers. On Nov. 29 we will learn to download e-books and e-audiobooks.

Later TechConnect programs will feature online homework help, resume help, and foreign language learning resources accessible through our website.

Be sure to check our Facebook page and our website at leclairelibrary.org for more information. From tabletop gaming groups to cool science experiments to even learning about other cultures through crafts, there are lots of fun and new programs on LeClaire Library’s schedule.

COMING UP ...

For details about the following programs and more, please visit leclaireiowa.gov/153/library, email library@leclaireiowa.gov or call 563-289-6007.

Nov. 29: TechConnect – Bridges/Libby, 2 p.m. Cost: Free

Get connected with a whole new world of free digital e-books, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines! Bring in your smartphone, tablet, or device and we will help you get started downloading e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines.

Nov. 29: Larry Lockwood presents Heartbeat of Mother Earth - The Storytelling Drum, 6 p.m. Cost: Free

Join us for a special storytelling experience with Larry Lockwood in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. He'll be sharing with us the oral tradition of Native American storytelling while using the drum to teach the importance of listening and working together.

Nov. 30: Last Tuesday Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Cost: Free

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month we’re reading “There There” by Tommy Orange, an award winning book that shares the story of multiple individuals from all walks of life heading to the Big Oakland Powwow. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American. Come pick up this month’s book club book at the library. Audiobooks and Large Print will also be available while supplies last.

Dec. 3: Family Storytime with Ashe, 10:30 a.m. Cost: Free

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home!

Passive/Online Programs in November

Recipes for Beginners: Scotcheroos

Stop by the front desk to grab a Recipe Bookmark, which will have a new recipe for cooks of all levels to try out. This month is Scotcheroos.

Check out our Facebook event on Nov. 24th at 4 p.m. for a LIVE demonstration on how to cook the dish.

Crafts Around the World “Grab and Go” Kits: Paper Medicine Bag

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month by making a Paper Medicine Bag. Grab N' Go kits will be available at the front desk Nov. 1st - 30th, while supplies last.

Check out the Facebook event on Nov. 22nd at 4 p.m. to see how the craft is made and to learn about the importance of medicine bags in Native American culture.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News