PV students earn Microsoft Certification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Pleasant Valley students have earned a Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Certification, an industry recognized credential. Students take the Microsoft Certifications course and then receive free MOS testing through a grant from the State of Iowa.

Special acknowledgement was given to Jackson Schou who received a perfect score on the MOS Excel test and Miranda Miller who passed two tests and is a certified Microsoft Office Specialist in both Excel and Word.

The following students became a certified MIcrosoft Office Specialist in Excel this semester:

Molly Bimm, Jake Cohen, Brian Collins, Gena German, Claire Isbell, David Jacobs, Carson Knebel, Miranda Miller, Annalise Mohrman, Sam Necker, Brooks Reiter, Abron Rodriguez, Jackson Schou, Kishore Vijaykumar, Abby Webster and Alex Wood.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0