'They said we gave them hope': Quad-City art students some of first tourists back to Italy

“We were the first Americans at the Vatican Museum, they even came and took our picture,” said Beréskin. “They said we gave them hope.”

That lack of tourists in the cities that they visited made this trip a unique experience for Beréskin and her students.

“We were able to avoid crowds and lines, and we got the best views of some of the most amazing places,” said Lily Tackett, a rising senior at Davenport Central who was one of the students on the trip. “We were very lucky to get to visit Italy at such a weird time, and our trip was an experience that very few people will have.”

The group had a very full schedule planned by Beréskin, from walking tours of Rome to making olive oil in Naples to drawing on the Amalfi Coast.

They also continued their study of art on the trip, taking classes from Leonardo Pappone, a local artist who led an art class made specifically for them. An owner of a local paint company also gave them an opportunity to work with a new medium that was being newly released to the public.

Precautions had to be taken throughout their trip, as the country is still in the beginning phases of reopening. Everyone on the trip had to be tested 48 hours prior to arrival and 48 hours prior to departure, and masks were mandated throughout the country.