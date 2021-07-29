'They said we gave them hope': Quad-City art students some of first tourists back to Italy

From visiting the Vatican in Rome to making olive oil in Naples, a Bettendorf-based art teacher gave her high school students a unique experience this summer.
Patricia Beréskin, owner of Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, brings a group of her high school art students to Italy every other summer to learn about art and experience the country.
Despite fears that this year’s trip would be cancelled, she still managed to bring eight students from Davenport Central, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley around Italy for two weeks, returning July 3.
With tourism slowly restarting in Italy after their COVID-19 outbreaks, Beréskin’s group was one of the first tourist groups that many small businesses had seen since before the pandemic.
“Many of the businesses have been closed or near-closed for the last 15 months,” Beréskin said. “It was not uncommon for a restaurant owner to well up with tears when they talked about how grateful they were that we selected their cafe to have coffee.”
Some restaurant owners even went so far as to open their restaurant solely for the group because they were so excited for tourists to be returning to the country.
The group was greeted with similar responses at many other venues throughout the barely-reopened country.
“We were the first Americans at the Vatican Museum, they even came and took our picture,” said Beréskin. “They said we gave them hope.”
That lack of tourists in the cities that they visited made this trip a unique experience for Beréskin and her students.
“We were able to avoid crowds and lines, and we got the best views of some of the most amazing places,” said Lily Tackett, a rising senior at Davenport Central who was one of the students on the trip. “We were very lucky to get to visit Italy at such a weird time, and our trip was an experience that very few people will have.”
The group had a very full schedule planned by Beréskin, from walking tours of Rome to making olive oil in Naples to drawing on the Amalfi Coast.
They also continued their study of art on the trip, taking classes from Leonardo Pappone, a local artist who led an art class made specifically for them. An owner of a local paint company also gave them an opportunity to work with a new medium that was being newly released to the public.
Precautions had to be taken throughout their trip, as the country is still in the beginning phases of reopening. Everyone on the trip had to be tested 48 hours prior to arrival and 48 hours prior to departure, and masks were mandated throughout the country.
“These kids were troopers,” said Beréskin in reference to the precautions taken. “They wore their masks and were great ambassadors (for) the United States.”