What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

All-Girl Harry Potter

STEM event on Nov. 23

The Girl Scouts will host a Harry Potter STEM Challenge from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Arconic Learning Center, 4900 State St., Bettendorf.

During the event, girls will be able to practice the Impediment Jinx using liquid nitrogen and use electricity and magnetism to perform the Wingardium Leviosa or Nox and Lumos spell. Girls also will work with local wizards — STEM professionals from the Arconic Learning Center — to complete a variety of challenges using STEM skills.

Parents and guardians also are invited to take part in the fun by watching their hands-on experience.

The cost to attend is $20 per girl and $5 per adult. To register, visit the events tab on GirlScoutsToday.org. All girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend, even girls who are not members of the Girl Scouts.

Iowa Geological Survey

hosts outreach event

The Iowa Geological Survey, or IGS, at the University of Iowa will host "Sinkholes, Mapping and More," at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.