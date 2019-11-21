What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

All-Girl Harry Potter
STEM event on Nov. 23
The Girl Scouts will host a Harry Potter STEM Challenge from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Arconic Learning Center, 4900 State St., Bettendorf.
During the event, girls will be able to practice the Impediment Jinx using liquid nitrogen and use electricity and magnetism to perform the Wingardium Leviosa or Nox and Lumos spell. Girls also will work with local wizards — STEM professionals from the Arconic Learning Center — to complete a variety of challenges using STEM skills.
Parents and guardians also are invited to take part in the fun by watching their hands-on experience.
The cost to attend is $20 per girl and $5 per adult. To register, visit the events tab on GirlScoutsToday.org. All girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend, even girls who are not members of the Girl Scouts.
Iowa Geological Survey
hosts outreach event
The Iowa Geological Survey, or IGS, at the University of Iowa will host "Sinkholes, Mapping and More," at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
Participants will meet IGS geologists and hydrogeologists and learn about the geology and groundwater services it has been providing to the citizens of Iowa for more than 125 years. State Geologist and IGS Director Keith Schilling will lead a series of short presentations and answer questions.
Attendees also are encouraged to bring rocks to be identified. The event is free.
Discovery Shop
holds holiday event
The Discovery Shop will host its annual Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the shop located at 2397 Cumberland Square Drive in Bettendorf.
The open house will feature Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday clothing, jewelry, art work, ornaments, collectible gifts and more for sale. All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patients services, education and advocacy.
This year there will be a sneak peek event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. cost of sneak peek is $10. For more information, call 563-355-0824.
Bridge construction
detours bike path
Beginning Nov. 14, weather permitting, the Riverfront Trail in Bettendorf between 12th Street and George Thuenen Drive (by the Isle Hotel & Casino) will be closed for approximately one month.
Due to the closure there will be detours along this area of the bike path.
Contractors will be setting steel girders and working on the overhead structure for the new I-74 bridge.
For more information and maps of the detour, visit i74riverbridge.com/traffic.
Parks host Mother-Son/
Father-Daughter Day
Bettendorf's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Day on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
Participants can chose from a variety of activities including laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts, food and more.
Times will include:
Mother-Son: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Father-Daughter: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 563-344-4113 or visit bettendorf.org. $35.
Bettendorf police plan
annual toy drive
The Bettendorf Police Department will host the 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Bettendorf City Hall parking lot at 1609 State Street.
New unwrapped toys, books and monetary donations will be accepted.
To help celebrate this year's toy drive, there will be cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and refreshments available from Hy-Vee, Dunn Bros. and Pita Pit.
Not only are the police packing police cars, but for the first time the Bettendorf Fire Department will join in and try to pack a fire truck with toys.
Donation barrels also are available at the Bettendorf Police Department; Pita Pit, 2439 53rd Ave., Bettendorf; Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline; and WaterMark Corners, 1500 River Drive, Moline.
All toys and donations received will benefit Operation Toy Soldier, which provides toys to the children of local active and inactive military families in need.
For more information, contact Bettendorf police officer Cristina Thomas at cthomas@bettendorf.org.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship applications
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Holiday event planned
for senior citizens
Tis the Season will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 1:30 p.m. Senior citizens 60 years and older can enjoy holiday music, entertainment and refreshments.
The event is free and open to all Q-C seniors. Registration began Tuesday, Nov. 12, and continues until Monday, Dec. 2, or until the event is full. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-344-4000.
Free yard waste
pickup announced
Bettendorf residents will not have to put yard waste stickers on paper yard waste bags through Dec. 6.
Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge. The no-charge weeks at the facility run through Dec. 8.
For more information, call 563-344-4088.
Bettendorf library to host
STEAM programs
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer students a chance to explore the physics and history of catapults and trebuchets with a STEAM-based program titled, "Blown Away: Trebuchet."
The program consists of four sessions that take place on the first two Tuesdays of December from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Designed for elementary through high school aged students, each session will engage the theme with age and ability appropriate groups. The free workshops do not require registration and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Attendance at all four sessions is not required but highly recommended. The program series is made possible through the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
Life Fitness Center
to show holiday movies
A holiday movie will be shown in December at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. The movie will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The next movie will be:
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Grinch
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.