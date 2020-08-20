What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum closure continues

Due to the mandatory closures earlier this year and a decrease in attendance and revenue since reopening in late May, the Family Museum will continue to be temporarily closed for staff furloughs through Sunday, Aug. 23. The Museum will reopen on Monday, Aug. 24.

When the museum reopens it will no longer be open on Sundays.

For Sale By Owner event scheduled

Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Faye’s Field’s parking lot, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

Cost per space is $25 for the first space, and $10 per space for each additional space needed.

This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes, including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one time and location.