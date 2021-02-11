What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Ascentra raises money for River Bend Foodbank

The members of Ascentra Credit Union have raised $23,350 to be donated to the River Bend Foodbank. The donation will provide approximately 116,750 meals for local families in the Quad-Cities, Clinton and Muscatine communities. This is an especially needed project with local food insecurity at an all-time high due to the pandemic.

Since 2018, Ascentra members financing a new vehicle during the holiday season have been eligible to receive $50 and to give a $50 donation from Ascentra, to a predetermined charity in the member's community. In 2018, Toys for Tots and the Holiday Network were the benefactors, in 2019 it was the Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities, Muscatine, and Clinton, and in 2020, River Bend Foodbank.

This 2020 holiday promotion was a part of a larger awareness, "Season of Caring," campaign. This campaign was developed to bring awareness to the food insecurity problems of people in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Ascentra staff volunteered at River Bend's NorthPark Mall food pantry to observe International Credit Union Day. The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has committed to funding four mobile food pantries in Moline, Davenport, Clinton and Muscatine in the near future.