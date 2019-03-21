Try 3 months for $3

Mickle part of the Stockdale Fellows program at Monmouth College

Katelynn Mickle, Bettendorf, is a part of the Stockdale Fellows program at Monmouth College. The James and Sybil Stockdale Fellows Program is the most prestigious scholarship, leadership and enrichment program at Monmouth. During their four years, Stockdale Fellows develop the skills and characteristics necessary to be able to lead and serve the larger community.

Katelynn is majoring in biopsychology and Spanish.

 

