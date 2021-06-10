Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Mediacom awards scholarship to Bettendorf High School grad
Charlotte Barnes, a Bettendorf High School senior, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Mediacom World Class Scholarship program. This award recognizes a Bettendorf resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support post-secondary education.
Local students receive scholarships through Community Foundation
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation has announced 49 students who are the recipients of nearly half a million dollars in new scholarship awards ranging from $500 to $11,000.
Just over half of this year's scholarships are renewable, provided that students continue to meet the criteria. Accounting for previously awarded scholarships that are renewing this year, the total being distributed exceeds half a million dollars.
The following area students received 2021 scholarships:
Sarah Babka, Pleasant Valley High School, Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship
Rheanna DeCrow, Bettendorf High School, Corky Kress Golf Scholarship and the Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
Aditi Parab, Pleasant Valley High School, Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship
Natalie Peters, Bettendorf High School, Elise Brett Scholarship
Allison Swiger, Rivermont Collegiate, Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation is home to hundreds of endowment funds that create a financial foundation for nonprofits and support the Quad-Cities region. For more information, visit www.QCCommunityFoundation.org.
Area students winners of National Merit Scholarships
Two local students were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 3,100 winners of the scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected scholarship winners from the finalists who plan to attend that institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
Local winners include:
Skya O. Lau, Bettendorf, a senior at North High School, Davenport. Lau received the National Merit Liberty University Scholarship and plans to major in International Relations.
Cassandra N. Smith, LeClaire, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School. Smith received the National Merit Universdity of Iowa scholarship and plans to major in neurobiology.
Local students receive IGEF scholarships
Ashley McKim and Emmersen Haugland, both of Bettendorf, have been awarded an IGEF Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2021-2022 academic year.
IGEF scholarships are awarded based on academic merit to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, a state trade association that represents the food industry, including chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.
McKim, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, was chosen for the $1,500 scholarship. She is majoring in dance and history with a pre-law designation and will be a sophomore at University of Iowa this fall. She works at Hy-Vee in Bettendorf.
Haugland, also a graduate of Bettendorf High School, was chosen for a $2,000 scholarship. She is majoring in speech and hearing sciences and pre-physical therapy. She will be a freshman at the University of Iowa next year. She received the Fareway Family Scholarship as the daughter of Dwight Arthur Haugland, who works at Fareway in Bettendorf.
Local student earns Master of Education degree
Rachel Dolehanty, Bettendorf, was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 8. Dolehanty graduated with a master's degree in early childhood.
High School Graduation
Rivermont Collegiate
Bettendorf, Iowa
Maria Akenkou, William Austin, Hikmatullah Bahramee, Sofía Cepeda Besoaín, Sarah Dobbs, Adam Ederar, Joshua Gonzales, Zhiye (Tony) Hua, Wei Bo (Jacky) Huang, ZiXun (Daniel) Huang, Jordon Hylton, Angela Jones, Xinyue (Angel) Liu, Mohamed Monkari, Louis-Léopold Namegabe Muderhwa, Han Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Matthew Simmons, Yun Lin (John) Song, Elrisha Steward, Allison Swiger, Vinayak Trigunayat, Nathaniel Vegh, Krystal-Milly Vibila, Dung (Darist) Vo, Xinlei (Cody) Wang, Yanting (Celine) Wu, David Xu, Jing (Tiffany) Yang, Wei (Lauren) Zhou, daughter of Tang Qin and Zhou Jin
Graduations
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ahmad Abu Afifeh, Ryan Anderson, Eric Bert, Alyssa Brown, Spencer Brown, Jacob Bump, Kathleen Byrne, Lacey Clark, Alexis Cordts, Thomas Crowley, Emily Finley, Samuel Frantz, Olivia Gasper, Emma Gellerstedt, Aditya Gohain, Hannah Hichborn, Barrett Hill, Erin Johnson, Eleanor Kurth, Maxwell McCarty, Hannah McKay, Evan Nietzel, Megan Oetzmann, Richa Patel, Benjamin Piotter, Brianne Shea, Elyssa Springer, Maureen Thomsen, Elise Tyra, Alaina Wallace, Kayli Whitcanack, Andrew Whiteman
LeClaire: Sydney Cournoyer, Kylie Murphy, Zachary Pilger, Nicholas Roys
Northwestern College
Orange City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Reagan Putnam
President's List
Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan
Dean's List
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller
Iowa State University
Amers, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Thomas K. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Brooklyn Delaney Arnold, Isaac Christopher Arp, Nathan A. Baughman, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Zach Berntgen, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Olivia Nicole Bert, Joseph Betzel, Tanner Robert Bortolazzo, Isaac Henry Bradford, Ryan Michael Brohm, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Joseph Martin Byrne, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Blake Michael Childers, Jonathon A. Compton, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Sydney Cournoyer, Andrew James Dorang, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Sydney Einck, Lucy Marie Foley, Eli Luis Gaeta, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Zoey A. Gomez, Andrew James Guinn, Anthony Paul Haberkorn, Abigail R. Hammer, Sophia Clare Hazelett, Jack Gregory Hester, Hannah Elizabeth Hichborn, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Thomas M. Hotard, Ashtyn Leann Hutcheson, Olivia Grace Jackson, Erin Elizabeth Johnson, Lucas J. Keller, Trae R. Ketcham, Oliviana Celeste Kramer, Collin James Kuebrich, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Kelley Lent, Olivia Lauren Lewis, Augustus Watson Macmanus, Jacob Gage McCredie, Brooke Elizabeth McGee, Grace Nicole Mercer, Josephine Meyer, Jessica Ann Mouw, Brooke Lee Mulholland, Samuel Blaze Naab, Mukul Nair, Lea Cj Nelson, Taylor Layne Neofotist, Evan Gregory Nietzel, Kelsie Anne Norris, Kishan Pinkal Patel, William Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Kassandra Lynne Posey, Siddharthan Prakash, Emily Faith Preston, Craig David Richard, Samantha Riley, Michael Winfield Sampson, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Samuel David Schluensen, Kaylee Makenzie Schriver, Emily Jean Schwake, Sarah R. Schwartz, Anna Charlotte Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Elyssa Catherine Springer, Ranai Srivastav, Brenner Nelson Stickney, Saige Patience Sturtevant, Victoria Catherine Tappa, Madison Temple, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Theodore White, Andrew Whiteman, Noah David John Yets, Grant William Zimmerman
LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Holyn Elizabeth Doran, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Alexis Gail Murdock, Kylie C. Murphy, Katrina Raymer, Kimberly Mei Raymer, Max Daniel Royer, Andrew Joseph Witters
Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson, Isaac Michael Jerod Holst, Kyle Michael O'Neill
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Bettendorf: Bailey Connors, Tyler DiFiore, Alexander Eitrheim, Abby Hamborg, Sydney Lear
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Logan De Lacy, Hallie Jones, Morgan McCartney
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Mitch Nikulski