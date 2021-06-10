 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 Comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
Mediacom awards scholarship to Bettendorf High School grad

Charlotte Barnes

Mediacom awards scholarship to Bettendorf High School grad

Charlotte Barnes, a Bettendorf High School senior, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Mediacom World Class Scholarship program. This award recognizes a Bettendorf resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support post-secondary education.

Local students receive scholarships through Community Foundation

The Quad-Cities Community Foundation has announced 49 students who are the recipients of nearly half a million dollars in new scholarship awards ranging from $500 to $11,000.

Just over half of this year's scholarships are renewable, provided that students continue to meet the criteria. Accounting for previously awarded scholarships that are renewing this year, the total being distributed exceeds half a million dollars.

The following area students received 2021 scholarships:

Sarah Babka, Pleasant Valley High School, Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship

Rheanna DeCrow, Bettendorf High School, Corky Kress Golf Scholarship and the Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship

Aditi Parab, Pleasant Valley High School, Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Peters, Bettendorf High School, Elise Brett Scholarship

Allison Swiger, Rivermont Collegiate, Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship

The Quad-Cities Community Foundation is home to hundreds of endowment funds that create a financial foundation for nonprofits and support the Quad-Cities region. For more information, visit www.QCCommunityFoundation.org.

Area students winners of National Merit Scholarships

Two local students were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 3,100 winners of the scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected scholarship winners from the finalists who plan to attend that institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.

Local winners include:

Skya O. Lau, Bettendorf, a senior at North High School, Davenport. Lau received the National Merit Liberty University Scholarship and plans to major in International Relations.

Cassandra N. Smith, LeClaire, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School. Smith received the National Merit Universdity of Iowa scholarship and plans to major in neurobiology.

Local students receive IGEF scholarships

Ashley McKim and Emmersen Haugland, both of Bettendorf, have been awarded an IGEF Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2021-2022 academic year.

IGEF scholarships are awarded based on academic merit to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, a state trade association that represents the food industry, including chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.

McKim, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, was chosen for the $1,500 scholarship. She is majoring in dance and history with a pre-law designation and will be a sophomore at University of Iowa this fall. She works at Hy-Vee in Bettendorf.

Haugland, also a graduate of Bettendorf High School, was chosen for a $2,000 scholarship. She is majoring in speech and hearing sciences and pre-physical therapy. She will be a freshman at the University of Iowa next year. She received the Fareway Family Scholarship as the daughter of Dwight Arthur Haugland, who works at Fareway in Bettendorf.

Local student earns Master of Education degree

Rachel Dolehanty, Bettendorf, was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 8. Dolehanty graduated with a master's degree in early childhood.

High School Graduation

Rivermont Collegiate

Bettendorf, Iowa

Maria Akenkou, William Austin, Hikmatullah Bahramee, Sofía Cepeda Besoaín, Sarah Dobbs, Adam Ederar, Joshua Gonzales, Zhiye (Tony) Hua, Wei Bo (Jacky) Huang, ZiXun (Daniel) Huang, Jordon Hylton, Angela Jones, Xinyue (Angel) Liu, Mohamed Monkari, Louis-Léopold Namegabe Muderhwa, Han Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Matthew Simmons, Yun Lin (John) Song, Elrisha Steward, Allison Swiger, Vinayak Trigunayat, Nathaniel Vegh, Krystal-Milly Vibila, Dung (Darist) Vo, Xinlei (Cody) Wang, Yanting (Celine) Wu, David Xu, Jing (Tiffany) Yang, Wei (Lauren) Zhou, daughter of Tang Qin and Zhou Jin

Graduations

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ahmad Abu Afifeh, Ryan Anderson, Eric Bert, Alyssa Brown, Spencer Brown, Jacob Bump, Kathleen Byrne, Lacey Clark, Alexis Cordts, Thomas Crowley, Emily Finley, Samuel Frantz, Olivia Gasper, Emma Gellerstedt, Aditya Gohain, Hannah Hichborn, Barrett Hill, Erin Johnson, Eleanor Kurth, Maxwell McCarty, Hannah McKay, Evan Nietzel, Megan Oetzmann, Richa Patel, Benjamin Piotter, Brianne Shea, Elyssa Springer, Maureen Thomsen, Elise Tyra, Alaina Wallace, Kayli Whitcanack, Andrew Whiteman

LeClaire: Sydney Cournoyer, Kylie Murphy, Zachary Pilger, Nicholas Roys

Northwestern College

Orange City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Reagan Putnam

President's List

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan

Dean's List

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller

Iowa State University

Amers, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Thomas K. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Brooklyn Delaney Arnold, Isaac Christopher Arp, Nathan A. Baughman, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Zach Berntgen, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Olivia Nicole Bert, Joseph Betzel, Tanner Robert Bortolazzo, Isaac Henry Bradford, Ryan Michael Brohm, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Joseph Martin Byrne, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Blake Michael Childers, Jonathon A. Compton, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Sydney Cournoyer, Andrew James Dorang, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Sydney Einck, Lucy Marie Foley, Eli Luis Gaeta, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Zoey A. Gomez, Andrew James Guinn, Anthony Paul Haberkorn, Abigail R. Hammer, Sophia Clare Hazelett, Jack Gregory Hester, Hannah Elizabeth Hichborn, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Thomas M. Hotard, Ashtyn Leann Hutcheson, Olivia Grace Jackson, Erin Elizabeth Johnson, Lucas J. Keller, Trae R. Ketcham, Oliviana Celeste Kramer, Collin James Kuebrich, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Kelley Lent, Olivia Lauren Lewis, Augustus Watson Macmanus, Jacob Gage McCredie, Brooke Elizabeth McGee, Grace Nicole Mercer, Josephine Meyer, Jessica Ann Mouw, Brooke Lee Mulholland, Samuel Blaze Naab, Mukul Nair, Lea Cj Nelson, Taylor Layne Neofotist, Evan Gregory Nietzel, Kelsie Anne Norris, Kishan Pinkal Patel, William Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Kassandra Lynne Posey, Siddharthan Prakash, Emily Faith Preston, Craig David Richard, Samantha Riley, Michael Winfield Sampson, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Samuel David Schluensen, Kaylee Makenzie Schriver, Emily Jean Schwake, Sarah R. Schwartz, Anna Charlotte Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Elyssa Catherine Springer, Ranai Srivastav, Brenner Nelson Stickney, Saige Patience Sturtevant, Victoria Catherine Tappa, Madison Temple, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Theodore White, Andrew Whiteman, Noah David John Yets, Grant William Zimmerman

LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Holyn Elizabeth Doran, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Alexis Gail Murdock, Kylie C. Murphy, Katrina Raymer, Kimberly Mei Raymer, Max Daniel Royer, Andrew Joseph Witters

Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson, Isaac Michael Jerod Holst, Kyle Michael O'Neill

Luther College

Decorah, Iowa

Bettendorf: Bailey Connors, Tyler DiFiore, Alexander Eitrheim, Abby Hamborg, Sydney Lear

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Logan De Lacy, Hallie Jones, Morgan McCartney

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Mitch Nikulski

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News