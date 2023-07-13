For the third year in a row, lovers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and jazz alike can head to The Heights of the Era (THOTE) music festival in the historic Village of East Davenport.

This year's festival will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, in Lindsay Park with music filling the air with vintage melodies until 11 p.m.

Like prior years, guests can attend THOTE for free and are invited to "BYO" (Bring Your Own) food, beverages, chairs, blankets, etc. Alcohol is allowed.

This year's headlining act is Tuba Skinny, a New Orleans-based jazz band touting over one million YouTube views and more than 100,000 album downloads. The performance will begin at 8:15 p.m.

The remaining music lineup mirrors that of THOTE's 2021 debut, featuring six unique bands from across the nation.

The Heights of the Era 2023 Lineup: 1:30 – 2:25 p.m.: Southside Soul Kings, a Dixie blues band from Lockport, Ill. 2:45 - 3:35 p.m.: Nite Hawks, a 1920's swing group from Glen Ellyn, Ill. 3:55 – 4:50 p.m.: High Cotton, a 1920’s bluegrass band from Monticello, Ill. 5:25 – 6:25 p.m.: Matt Tolentino & The New Liberty Dance Orchestra, a 1920’s traditional jazz collective from Cincinnati, Ohio 6:45 - 7:55 p.m.: The Creswell Club, a 1920’s Dixieland group from Sunnyside, Queens, New York (where Bix Beiderbecke spent his last days) 8:15 – 9:40 p.m.: Tuba Skinny, headliner, from New Orleans 10 – 11 p.m.: The Sweet Tooth Jazz Band, a jazz and blues roots band from Brooklyn, New York

Russell Group, a construction and development company headquartered in Davenport, invested more than $150,000 in Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend festivities this year — much of this figure supporting THOTE, the brainchild of company owners Jim and Michelle Russell.

To book Bix Beiderbecke-style music nowadays, Michelle Russell said, one must search far — with the help of Common Chord, she uses tools like "GigSalad" to find potential THOTE bands.

"I just started going on the website (GigSalad) and looking up Dixieland jazz, big style jazz or 1920s jazz," Russell said. "Some really cool connections came out of that."

After checking out their music on YouTube, Russell said she also interviewed each prospective band.

"All of them are really, really high-caliber musicians," she said. "And it's more than just jazz … This event celebrates a lot of vintage music."

Bluegrass, roots and soul are among the several musical styles THOTE guests can expect to hear.

Headliner Tuba Skinny usually tours in Europe during Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend, Russell said, but chose Lindsay Park instead this summer.

"They're a big deal … so I'm really excited about that," she said, adding Tuba Skinny has garnered raving reviews on THOTE's website.

The festival started as a post-height-of-COVID attempt to relieve stress and foster community, while also reigniting the nostalgia she and other Davenport natives felt growing up at the annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival.

"Most people don't know it (Bix Jazz Festival) preceded the race," Russell said. "When I remember it, which was in the 80s, everyone in town was there. It was on the river, just jammed with people, and the music was playing — it was really good music … It was such a magical feeling."

While the Bix Jazz Festival she remembers is no longer on race weekend and has since changed venues, Russell set out to create a space for her fond memories recur — specifically upon learning that others, including local business partners, share those sentiments.

Russell said she questioned whether to continue THOTE post-COVID — but positive feedback from partners and the community has been consistently convincing.

"We've been really happy to have that response and have the memories," she said. "It's a major undertaking, and thankfully I have great staff who run it."

A dollhouse simulation of the nearby McClellan Heights neighborhood will be a new, family-friendly feature for THOTE guests this year. A raffle for the model houses will follow.

Other new perks include free food and beverage tickets for Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Arconic Junior Bix runners who bring their race bibs and a sprinkler system at the venue, in case heat becomes an issue.

In hosting THOTE, Russell said she and partners make it their mission to treat bands and spectators alike, "with white gloves."

"We want them to want to come back," she said. "From the moment they walk through the gate until they leave, we want them saying, 'Oh my gosh, that was that was out of this world!'"

She thanked the volunteers who help run THOTE, alongside Russell's core partners in organizing the event: Tri-City Electric Co., Sears Seating, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors and Republic Services.

"A lot of these big companies just set money aside for good things — and this is one of those things they give money to here in this community," Russell said.

Uncontrollable factors, namely weather and people, remain a stressor for Russell, despite proactive event-planning measures including police and paid security.

Though THOTE takes most of Russell Group's time, money and effort around the race, the company also became a Platinum Sponsor of the race's annual "Beat the Elite" competition last year.

To Russell, this is another way to support the legacy of an iconic Davenport native: Bix Beiderbecke.

"We think it's important to bring that back as a highlight, that (Beiderbecke) is a person who had dreams," she said.

Moving forward, Russell hopes to continue expanding THOTE — the 2021 festival saw an estimated 2,000 guests, while last year's clocked around 5,000.

"We think Tuba Skinny and general word of mouth will really push those numbers up," she said, also touting THOTE's historic East Village venue. "It's beautiful, it overlooks the river and you've got great stuff down there. … There's a lot of really good options and it's such a unique neighborhood, so I really hope people spend the whole day down there."

For those who want to avoid residential parking, THOTE will offer a continuous shuttle from the former Hobby Lobby parking lot at 2119 Kimberly Road in Bettendorf.

For more information, visit THOTE's website at: https://www.theheightsoftheera.com.

