Growing up on a farm in rural Clinton, Illinois, Leslie DuPree’s early interest in writing and the environment would grow to influence her career endeavors and politics.

“I was the editor of my high school paper, like every other journalist,” the 70-year-old, now-Davenport resident said. “I went to the University of Illinois; I was in a big hurry, and graduated in three years.”

An aunt in Rock Island prompted DuPree to move to the Quad-Cities area, where she’d later re-settle in Davenport on the Iowa side.

Politically, she considers herself an independent.

“I have voted for Republicans in the past,” she said. “But, there aren’t any moderate Republicans left to vote for.”

Though it was low housing costs that caused her move to Iowa, DuPree spoke fondly of its former swing-state status.

“I won’t leave Iowa, but I’m disappointed in our state, the turn it’s taken,” she said.

What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?

Reflecting on her daily life as an Iowan, she reported few complaints.

“However, my major complaint with Iowa is that we are not addressing the environment the way we should be,” DuPree said, calling water quality “horrible.”

“And, the legislature just defunded the people who are monitoring the water quality in Iowa,” she said. “The health and welfare of people, I wish, should be their number one priority. It doesn’t seem to be at all.”

DuPree is also concerned with lack of legislative responsiveness to Iowa’s cancer rates — the second highest in the country

“And it’s the only state where rates are going up,” she said. “Have you heard our legislators talking about this? No.”

What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to?

Improving water quality and environmental health are issues DuPree wishes Iowa’s state government focused more on.

“I don’t want them to spend our time talking about book bans and gay or trans rights,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if we ban books if we’re all dying from climate change, does it? So I really want them to address these global issues. Iowa is part of the world, we have to do our part. We’re not doing anything.”

Iowa’s agricultural practices — specifically, animal confinement operations — are to the “detriment of the state,” DuPree added.

“They’re terrible for the environment, the animals and for the people who work in them,” she said.

Education is another key issue for DuPree.

“When I moved here, Iowa was a leader in education. I feel as though we’re slipping,” she said. “I’m not sure if that’s funding, although the legislature loves to cut funding to the universities. I’m not happy about the whole private school voucher thing at all … I do not think taxpayers should be paying for kids to go to private school.”

Speaking as someone who sent kids to private school, DuPree believes Iowa’s taxpayer-funded private school scholarship system will penalize public schools and rural districts.

“I think, overall, the quality of education will suffer,” she said.

Still, across local, state and national levels, DuPree said the focus should be climate change.

“It should be a priority as far as we can take it,” she said. “If people are educated, and reading the paper, they’re going to have a lot better chance of solving some of these big problems.”

How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?

DuPree said she thinks about issues like climate change and environmental health every day.

“Especially when I’m looking at my grandkids out here, playing in the yard,” she said.

She doesn’t plan on leaving Iowa, as its where both of her children — and therefore, five grandchildren — are putting down roots.

“I’m not interested in being a snowbird,” DuPree said. “I don’t mind winters in Iowa, nobody’s going to believe that.”

Still, she wishes the social and political climate in Iowa — and nationwide — was less hostile, and more solution-focused.

“That’s one thing, at the federal level, I’d like to see all the way down. Some civility,” DuPree said. “Being able to talk to each other without name calling and all this kind of stuff.”

When asked if she’d recommend Iowa to hypothetical out-of-staters, she said yes.

“Despite my complaints … the quality of life, I think, is still really good,” DuPree said, using examples like Iowa’s overall air quality and education, along with its lack of crowding.

“Life in the Quad-Cities, I think, is especially good,” she said, citing the area’s cultural life, museums, bike paths, parks, Quad City Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Quad Cities.

“A lot of things that, I think, would make people want to come here.”

A 48-year-career of telling stories

By the time she graduated college, DuPree said journalism was a highly sought-after profession.

“It was right after Watergate, and suddenly, being a journalist was cool,” she said. “There were so many applicants for each job … It took me nine months to get a job here.”

DuPree recalls working in a newsroom in a “very different time,” — citing her initial, 10-minute long interview at the former Daily Dispatch, based out of Moline.

“The managing editor agreed to talk to me,” she said. “He said, ‘Well, I don’t have any jobs right now, but you’re not bad looking. You’ll find something.’”

Six weeks later, DuPree did — at the Dispatch, reporting for the “women’s department.”

This section covered wedding and engagement announcements, feature stories, homemaking articles, etc.

Despite the gendered confines of Dupree’s reporting beat, she found ways to cover hard news.

“When the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) campaign was going on in Illinois — which we lost — I did write about that quite a bit,” she said. “The funny thing is, a lot of what I was writing, they were putting it in the women’s section as if the men had no interest in it. It was a different time.”

After about a year, DuPree took the East Moline reporting beat.

Later promoted to positions like regional editor and copy desk chief, she would go on to pioneer an innovation to the newsroom — one that would transcend her 33-year career there.

“In about 1994 I got interested in online stuff, which was really early,” DuPree said. “I persuaded the owners to give me a little money, and we bought a computer.”

DuPree and colleagues set up a bulletin board service, a pre-internet computer server network — this would later morph into “Quad Cities Online,” making the Dispatch-Argus one of the first online Illinois newspapers.

“Years ahead of its time,” she said of QC Online’s inception. “We also were an internet provider … We bundled them, so if you were a subscriber you could get your internet service at a cheaper rate.”

DuPree’s love of web exploration brought her to Augustana College in 2008, where she’s worked as Web Services Director until retiring in February.

“In journalism, I think there’s the satisfaction of telling stories that benefit people in some way,” she said. “There’s sort of an overlap with what I did in higher ed., because if you’re working in communications, what you’re trying to do is explain to the world what your particular institution is about — at the most basic level, this is also telling stories.”

To her, both professions are rewarding because they can help people — local journalism helps keep citizens informed, while web communications help strengthen higher education institutions.

“Both of those sectors have been disrupted by forces that they can’t control,” DuPree said, citing the internet’s upheaval of print journalism and the demographic cliff in higher education.

Explaining a college degree’s return-on-investment has become more difficult, she explains, much like a print newspaper subscription.

Social media was another notable change for DuPree — while she’s concerned about misinformation, she also recognizes its benefits.

“I think the biggest thing that we can do is to try to help them navigate that and see what’s correct,” DuPree said of younger generations and social media.

Moving forward

All things considered, DuPree said she’s fortunate to have lived in an area with plentiful opportunities.

“There’s a lot of great leadership in the Quad-Cities I’ve enjoyed being a part of,” she said. “I’m lucky with my family; I’m lucky with my neighborhood, which I love.”

“There were a lot of people along the way to help me,” DuPree said, like her family, friends, colleagues and teachers.

An avid gardener, she also enjoys reading, cooking, art and walking on her nearby bike path in her free time — which she’s had more of in retirement.

“I’m still figuring that (retirement) out,” DuPree said. “I like to travel, so I’ll probably be doing more of that.”

In the meantime, she’ll happily continue her part-time grandma duties.