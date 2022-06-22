Meet the new commanding officer of Joint Munitions Command at Rock Island Arsenal

Col. Landis C. Maddox is the latest commander of Joint Munitions Command on the Rock Island Arsenal.

The Joint Munitions Command produces small, medium, and large-caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense, according to the Department of Defense. It handles logistics for the life-cycle management of ammunition and provides technical support to U.S. combat units globally.

Commanding General Army Materiel Command (JMC’s higher headquarters), Gen. Edward “Ed” M. Daly called the JMC the "linemen on the football team."

“Your numbers are seldom called during a game, but try to fight a war and win a war without you, and it can’t be done," he said during a ceremony installing Maddox as commander.

Maddox holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Military Academy and was commissioned in the Quartermaster Corps. He earned a master’s degree in human resource management from Webster University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.

He replaces Brig. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, who led the JMC since 2020, and will become director for logistics, engineering and security cooperation at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Camp Smith, Hawaii.

“Our team remains focused on our joint forces readiness. Our leaders across our 17 installations fully understand and execute the balance of today’s readiness, while understanding the imperative to modernize, all while keeping our people forefront in our minds,” Gardner said.

“We must keep the pace with the world that is changing around us in terms of technology and security," Maddox said at the ceremony. "We are at the 20-yard line and must continue our drive down the field to ensure readiness, modernize our ammunition enterprise, and be prepared to surge as required by our nation.”

