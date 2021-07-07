Harman contemplates skipping Open, still has plenty to accomplish

At No. 35 on the FedExCup points list, he is the fourth-highest ranked player in the JDC field.

That, though, hasn't added pressure or changed his approach, he said.

“Over the years I've had some stretches to where I'll kind of work my way up to where I feel like I'm supposed to be, and then it's almost like — I don't know, I don't want to say take it for granted, but I sort of slack off a little bit,” said Harman, whose last victory came at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. “I've tried to just kind of keep my nose to the grindstone and just keep after it.

"I know I'm going to make some birdies out here, and I'll just keep my head down and see what I can do.”

Which is take every tournament as they come and not worry about the end results. While in the thick of the FedExCup chase, he admitted that's not a priority.

“You know, I've spent so much time kind of on the bubble trying to get to Atlanta that I'm just not that worried about it,” he said matter of factly about the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. “I'm proud of the way that I've been consistent this year. I feel like my preparation and I've kept myself in better shape, and I'm proud of all those things.