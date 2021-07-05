Mack hoping to bring good vibes back to Deere Run

Willie Mack III is different in so many ways to the others who made it into this year's John Deere Classic field via a sponsor exemption.

He is 32 years old while many of the others getting invitations to participate in the $6.2 million PGA Tour event are 20-somethings right out of college.

He has had the opportunity to experience PGA Tour events in the past, including last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in his home state of Michigan.

He has been on the professional grind — logging 65 mini-tour victories — for over 10 years, as long as some of the other invitees have been playing golf.

He is also Black.

While that personal profile isn't the norm for pro golfers — especially at the game's highest level — Mack doesn't let that deter him from chasing his dream.

“Once I get on the course, it's kind of the same,” said Mack of just being one of the guys playing the game. “I know most of the players, so if it was an issue it would be outside of the course. But there's not really different pressure than just going out there and playing. Some other players might, but I just take it like you gotta tee it up like anybody else and let the clubs talk for themselves.”