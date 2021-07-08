Thursday's John Deere Classic Notebook

No nerves for Schaake: University of Iowa golfer Alex Schaake carded a 1-over 72 Thursday in his first round in a PGA Tour event.
It was two strokes better than his brother, Carson, did in his first JDC round six years ago.
Alex insisted he wasn’t nervous at all. It probably helped that he caddied for Carson in the U.S. Open last month and followed along when Carson played a practice round there with Zach Johnson.
"I think I was just prepared," Alex said. "I don't know. Maybe it's because I couldn't see the fans in my peripheral on the first tee. … I've been out here all week with these guys practicing next to them on the driving range and playing practice rounds with them. It feels normal. It probably shouldn't, it being my first PGA Tour event, but it feels oddly normal."
Schaake said he heard numerous shouts of "Go Hawks" as he went around the course.
"The support has been amazing," he said. "Tomorrow is going to be a blast."
Na out of Open: One week before the scheduled start to the British Open, Kevin Na withdrew from the competition due to the strict international travel requirements to get to England amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Na was replaced by two-time major champion Martin Kaymer.
"It was a tough decision, but for my family and me it is best to skip the Open this year," Na said in a statement released by the R&A. "I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the Claret Jug one day."
Australian Cam Davis, ranked 67th after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend, was ahead of Kaymer (No. 79) in the world rankings and in line to replace Na.
Davis had to decline the invitation as his green card application is being processed. He said Thursday he is unable to travel outside the United States for the next six months. Davis and his American-born wife were married last year in September and live in the Seattle area.
Na, ranked No. 40 this week, qualified by being among the top 50 in the world rankings after the PGA Championship. He was the eighth player, not including past champions, to withdraw. South Korean Olympic qualifiers Sunjae Im and Si Woo Kim withdrew in order to prepare for the Olympic games.
"The current travel requirements for entering the UK make it difficult to ask golfers to travel from overseas to Royal St. George's at short notice," Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the head of championships for the R&A said.
Illinois native Ghim hopes for better showing: Doug Ghim said he hopes to make up for his 2018 JDC debut after it was cut short due to food poisoning after carding a 73 opening round.
He’s off to a good start.
Thursday, Ghim shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 with five birdies to position himself in a five-way tie for seventh, three strokes off the lead.
Ghim, whose parents were born in South Korea and met in Chicago, was born in Des Plaines, Ill. and grew up in Arlington Heights, graduating from Buffalo Grove High School.
The University of Texas alum and former No. 1 amateur in the world said it’s too early to talk about the tournament lead, but he’s relishing his chance to play in his home state.
“(I) have been circling this one on the calendar for a while,” Ghim said. “I wanted to make amends for not being able to finish the tournament.”
Kim, Murray WD: In his final expected start before the Olympic games begin at the end of July, South Korean Si Woo Kim withdrew from the opening round of the JDC. Kim, ranked 33rd in the FedExCup rankings, was 7-over through eight holes before the early exit. Kim withdrew with a back injury after hitting his tee shot on the ninth hole at TPC Deere Run. He followed a triple bogey on the fifth hole with three straight bogeys before calling it quits. Kim’s only other JDC start came in 2018 when he missed the cut (73-70).
Grayson Murray also withdrew Thursday at three-over through 13 holes. On his Twitter account, Murray cited the passing of his grandmother on Wednesday as reasoning.
“All my focus was getting back to see my family,” he posted to Twitter. “Sorry to have to withdraw from such a great event. But I need to be home to be with my family during this time.”
Kluver leads sponsor exemptions: Among the six initial sponsor exemptions in the JDC field, Luke Kluver posted the best score in Thursday’s opening round with a 2-under 69. Willie Mack III was the only other exemption to shoot below par at 1-under. Schaake was 1-over, followed by Illinois State University grad David Perkins (3-over), Iowa State University grad Tripp Kinney (4-over) and University of Illinois grad Michael Feagles (6-over).
Pro-am winners: Due to rain interrupting Wednesday’s JDC pro-am, the afternoon rounds were shortened to nine holes. Each pro played nine holes, with Daniel Berger and Brian Gay’s group besting Kevin Streelman and Scott Stallings by scorecard playoff after each tied with a 52.
Berger and Gay were paired with Colleen Lienesch, Mara Downing, John Lavelle and Manuel Gan Jr. Streelman and Stallings’s group consisted of Dustin Freeman, Kevin Chamberlain, Bryan Kiser and John Engquist.
The front nine of the afternoon wave also required a scorecard playoff after Brian Stuard and Denny McCarthy’s groups each scored a 26. Breaking the tie to win with Stuard was Colbi Smith, Matt Golden, Jason Watson and Brandon Koehler. McCarthy paired with James Trost, Jay Azzarelli, Ryan Hanson and Phil Berry.
Winning the back nine with a 28 was Harold Varner III’s group with Greg Ruggles, Mike Groenenboom, Brian Soucinek and Jan Dyke. Posting a 29 was Charles Howell III’s group with Bruce Kummerfeldt, Bill Henderson, Bruce Ridley and Tim Graham.
Bogey free rounds: Eleven players completed their opening round bogey-free: Chesson Hadley (63), Chez Reavie (64), Camilo Villegas (64), Ryan Moore (65), Doug Ghim (66), Brandon Hagy (67), Harold Varner III (67), Jason Dufner (68), Sungjae Im (68), Seamus Power (68) and Daniel Berger (69).
No. 9 Thursday's hardest hole: The par-4 ninth hole needed an average of 4.24 strokes to finish. In contrast, the par-5 second (4.49) and par-4 14th (3.49) holes were easiest by score.
