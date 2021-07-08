Thursday's John Deere Classic Notebook

"It was a tough decision, but for my family and me it is best to skip the Open this year," Na said in a statement released by the R&A. "I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the Claret Jug one day."

Australian Cam Davis, ranked 67th after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend, was ahead of Kaymer (No. 79) in the world rankings and in line to replace Na.

Davis had to decline the invitation as his green card application is being processed. He said Thursday he is unable to travel outside the United States for the next six months. Davis and his American-born wife were married last year in September and live in the Seattle area.

Na, ranked No. 40 this week, qualified by being among the top 50 in the world rankings after the PGA Championship. He was the eighth player, not including past champions, to withdraw. South Korean Olympic qualifiers Sunjae Im and Si Woo Kim withdrew in order to prepare for the Olympic games.

"The current travel requirements for entering the UK make it difficult to ask golfers to travel from overseas to Royal St. George's at short notice," Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the head of championships for the R&A said.