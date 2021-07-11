Varner excited for surprise trip to Open Championship

SILVIS — Soaking wet, Harold Varner III was all smiles on Sunday afternoon after finishing his final round at the John Deere Classic even after his bid for his first PGA Tour title came up short.

Finishing a stroke behind clubhouse leader Hank Lebioda midway through the afternoon, Varner was as giddy as could be after shooting a 5-under 66 for his best round of the week at TPC Deere Run.

There was good reason for that.

Varner found out before the round he was officially in the field for next week's Open Championship in Sandwich, England.

Contact tracing for the coronavirus led to Hideki Matsuyama withdrawing and opening a spot for Varner, who was on top of the alternate's list.

“Never been there to where it is now (Royal St. George's), but I'm super excited,” Varner said after Sunday's round. “I'm going to pull against England (in the EuroCup 2021 final) here for a little bit. My caddie is from Liverpool, so I'm going to talk some smack. I'm going to go get some toothpaste, I'm going to get some deodorant and I'll be ready to go by Thursday.”

That prep includes jumping on the Deere tournament charter flight Sunday evening despite maybe not having all the required materials needed for a week of UK weather.