The City of Riverdale dedicated a new park at a city council meeting held last Tuesday at the Pleasant Valley Administration Center.

From 1867 continuously through 2017, the Welch family resided on and farmed the land in Riverdale now known as the Woods Estates subdivision. The Welches were among the residents who signed the original Articles of Incorporation for Riverdale in 1950 and Albert Welch, the family's patriarch, served on the city council for 13 years and was fire chief for seven years.

In 2012, the Welch Family sold the land located between the Deerbrook subdivision in Bettendorf, and the Pleasant Hills and subsequently established Woods Estates subdivisions in Riverdale to the city.

The around 10 acres of land were left undeveloped until earlier this year, when Riverdale resident and Eagle Scout candidate Riley Kramer undertook the ambitious task of installing a trail system throughout the parcel, later naming it RHK Trail.

During the Sept. 12 meeting the council approved a resolution naming and dedicating the area as John Welch Park in honor and recognition of the family that made Riverdale their home for over a century and who were instrumental in the incorporation and initial administration of the city.

Photos: Area High Schools Compete in Cardboard Boat Regatta