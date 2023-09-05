Reconstruction of Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf is almost complete.

The project began in July, 2022, and is 80% completed, according to the City of Bettendorf. It is entering the final months of reconstruction and will have temporary traffic changes throughout September.

Beginning Tuesday road closures will be happening at:

Forest Grove Drive east of Competition Drive

Competition Drive between Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive

Middle Road and Competition Drive intersection

For drivers coming north on Middle Road, there will be a temporary road built north of Kwik Star to detour traffic to Competition Court and Competition Drive. From there, drivers will be back on the detour along Competition Drive west to Forest Grove Drive.

If drivers are coming from the south on Middle Road, drivers will need to take 53rd Avenue west to Devils Glen Road or Hopewell Avenue to Criswell Street and Wells Ferry Road to Indiana Avenue.

Access to Interstate 80 will be available from both the north and south with all ramps open. Access to the TBK Bank Sports Complex and nearby businesses will be available from Forest Grove Drive and Competition Drive west of Middle Road only.

The closure is expected to last about three weeks.

The final phase of construction is expected to begin the week of Sept. 25 with three areas opening to traffic for the first time since 2022.

Construction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The American Queen cruise ship docks in Bettendorf on its river voyage