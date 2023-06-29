After 101 years in the pet and garden business, the Teske family has turned the keys over to a new owner.

Vicki Grudzinski, vice president of Teske's, said the deal to sell both the Bettendorf and Moline locations has been in the works for about a year and was finalized in May. The same people will be working and managing the stores despite the change in ownership, she said.

"Some of us are getting more toward retirement age, but not quite ready for that," she said.

After a century in the Quad-Cities, the decision to sell was not one the family made lightly. Grudzinski said it was very emotional for many of them, but one they knew would have to be made eventually.

"We're getting older and thinking, 'What are we going to do down the road?,'" she said, adding the family thought and prayed about the decision for a long time. "God just brought it about."

It's been about a month since the new owners, Kamal and Shahla Hossain, took over, and so far, things are working out well.

Kamal Hossain said he and his wife are excited to take over the business and customers can expect the same service they have always been used to. Keeping this family business going for the next century is also a priority, he said. He expects to do a few improvements to both stores but they will remain open.

"We like the new owner a lot and it's been great," Grudzinski said.

Grudzinski said there will not be any other major changes, other than some sprucing up of the properties, but wanted to assure customers that the same people that know and love the store will continue working there.

According to the website, Teske Seed & Feed was was the original name of the shop when it was founded in 1922 by Al Teske. In 1926, his nephew Ralph Bingham started working at the store and eventually took over after Al's death in 1960.

The name stayed Teske's, and Ralph eventually enlisted the help of his children, Terry Bingham Sr. and Vicki Grudzinski. Terry took charge of the store from there and management responsibilities were passed through multiple family members through the years that followed. In 1992, Teske's expanded to Bettendorf, taking over the former Mr. Home Grown location.

Teske's can be found in Moline at 2423 16th Street, or in Bettendorf at 2395 Spruce Hills Drive.

