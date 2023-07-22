The next course in the Heart to Heart community education series presented by UnityPoint Health will be held Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library.

Param Singh, MD, cardiovascular medicine, PLLC, will present, "Heart Disease in Women." During this presentation, Dr. Singh will share tips on how women can better understand their unique risks for heart disease, which can be different from those in men.

Heart to Heart is an ongoing free community educational series offering information about heart disease prevention and treatment as well as ways to live more heart healthy.

Limited seats are available. To register, visit https://events.unitypoint.org/en/4P1dQRr7/g/dQer38FYEW/heart-to-heart-5a2j6f3enJv/overview.

The American Queen cruise ship docks in Bettendorf on its river voyage