The field of elite runners for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 always is loaded with quality.

The 49th annual trek through the streets of Davenport, scheduled for Saturday, July 29, is no exception. But this year’s race also includes unprecedented quantity.

QCTimes Bix 7 officials released a list of 43 world-class runners — 22 men and 21 women — who plan to compete for $50,000 worth of prize money two weeks from now. Even with a handful of withdrawals from the field on Friday, it is believed to be the largest number of elite runners ever entered in the race.

This year’s race will serve as the U.S. championship race for 7 miles for the sixth time in its history, and the fact that it now is part of a new USA Track & Field circuit made it an even bigger draw than usual. Runners trying to accumulate points toward the final USATF prize money need to run at least three of the 12 races to qualify.

“I’ve had a lot of runners say, ‘I want to do Bix because I need to get in enough races,’’’ said John Tope, the QCTimes Bix 7’s elite athlete coordinator.

The elite field assembled by Tope includes five former QCTimes Bix 7 champions, including three-time winner Leonard Korir (2013, 2015, 2021), Sam Chelanga (2017), Caroline Rotich (2011) and Aliphine Tuliamuk (2017). The sixth ex-champion in the field is 75-year-old Bill Rodgers, who won the QCTimes Bix 7 in 1980 and 1981 and will run for the 43rd time.

All of those former champions have placed in the top 10 in the QCTimes Bix 7 on other occasions. In fact, Korir and Rotich have been among the top 10 finishers six times each. Korir never has finished worse than third.

Also included in the field are 2021 runner-up Frank Lara and Diane Nukuri, a former University of Iowa runner who has represented Burundi in three Olympics and has five top-10 QCTimes Bix 7 finishes on her resume.

The Hanson-Brooks running team, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, helped to inflate the size of the QCTimes Bix 7 field. It will send 11 athletes to Davenport and will field five-person teams for both men and women in the team competition.

The race could go a long way toward determining the championship of the fledgling USATF circuit, which includes national championship races ranging from a mile to a half-marathon.

Runners on the circuit accumulate points based on where they finish in those races, with the points being tabulated to determine an overall winner. The winner of each race receives 15 points, with 12 points for second place, 10 for third, seven for fourth, six for fifth, five for sixth, four for seventh, three for eighth, two for ninth and one for 10th.

Korir is the men’s leader after winning the U.S. 25k championship in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in May. He also has runner-up finishes in the half-marathon and 15k championships.

The QCTimes Bix 7 field also includes Brian Shrader, fourth in the points standings; Biya Simbassa, fifth; Emmanuel Bor, sixth; and Reid Buchanan, 11th.

Shrader, the U.S. record-holder in the 12k, and Simbassa, an Americanized citizen from Ethiopia with a lengthy road racing resume, never have run in the Quad-Cities before. Buchanan and Bor both were top-10 finishers the last time it served as the U.S. championship race, in 2017.

Four of the top seven runners in the current USATF women’s standings also will be in the QCTimes Bix 7. Former University of Northern Arizona star Jessa Hanson is first, with veteran Nell Rojas second and Tuliamuk and Ednah Kurgat tied for fourth. Tuliamuk, who won the U.S. half-marathon title in February, is the only one who has run in Davenport in the past.

Another noteworthy new runner in the women’s field is Cailie Logue, who just completed her college career at Iowa State University. Logue was a 13-time Big 12 Conference champion and six-time All-American at ISU. She finished sixth in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at last month’s NCAA outdoor track & field championships.