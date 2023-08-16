Former tenants of the 324 Main Street apartments in downtown Davenport are now eligible for $3,500 in financial assistance from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation launched the fund after the apartment building's partial collapse in May, welcoming donations from across the country.

Recovery funds are available to 324 Main St. tenants who registered with the American Red Cross earlier this summer, including families of the three residents who died in the collapse.

However, the Community Foundation has had difficulty reaching some building collapse victims who have sought housing elsewhere.

“We are taking every measure we can to reach all affected households to get these funds in their hands and help them start over,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Community Foundation and chair of Disaster Ready Quad Cities' long term recovery committee. “We are asking for the community’s help to do that.”