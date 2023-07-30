 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Quad-Cities celebrate revered columnist Bill Wundram

  • Updated
  • 0
073023-qc-nws-wundram-111

Former Rock Island mayor Mark Schwiebert and wife Debbie look over the photos of Bill Wundram as fans of the late Wundram, beloved Quad-City Times columnist, celebrated his life Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Hundreds of Quad-Citians gathered at one local icon, Modern Woodmen Park, to celebrate the life of another. 

That icon? 

Revered columnist Bill Wundram — a titan of local journalism, storytelling and the Quad-Cities. 

073023-qc-nws-wundram-063

Helen Wundram with son Tim Wundram visit with John Gardner, former publisher of the Quad-City Times, during a celebration of life of the late Bill Wundram, beloved Times columnist, Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park. Bill's family and friends hosted the gathering to celebrate the life of a man who loved his Quad-Cities and enlightened local readers for decades with his gift for writing and his knack for news.

Wundram, who died in February of this year, joined the Quad-City Times' predecessor — the Davenport Democrat and Leader — in 1944 at age 19. He became a columnist in 1979, where he'd distinguish his career by pushing out columns seven days a week. 

"He's probably the Quad-Cities' biggest cheerleader," said son Tim Wundram. "He just loved everything about life; everything was fun. He worked so hard … and he just loved meeting new people."  

Over his decades-long career, Wundram wore several hats in the newsroom, though his niche lay within "soft-news" storytelling — namely about folks and fun within the Quad-Cities community.

People are also reading…

073023-qc-nws-wundram-104

Steve Trainor talks with Helen Wundram wife of late Bill Wundram, beloved Quad-City Times columnist, celebrated his life Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park. Bill's family and friends hosted the gathering to celebrate the life of a man who loved his Quad-Cities and enlightened local readers for decades with his gift for writing and his knack for news.
Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said he was approached by the Wundram family regarding the celebration, which featured a live circus band, a ballpark food buffet, free Ferris wheel and carousel rides and a film screening of "Bill Wundram: Right From Your Heart" on the jumbotron. 

With Wundram's love of Bix weekend, carnival rides and the ballpark, Heller saw the opportunity fit. 

"To me, it made all the sense in the world to honor somebody that I just loved, revered and respected so much in our ballpark," he said. "To celebrate his life and all that he did for our great community … It just seemed the right thing to do and the right place to do it." 

Wundram's daughter, Becky, said the family wanted to give both themselves and the community closure. 

"This is what Dad would have wanted. We thought of little things, and it just kept getting bigger" she said. "We wanted it to be a celebration … He would have loved this"  

073023-qc-nws-wundram-077

Helen Wundram wife of Bill Wundram visits with Debbie Anselm, publisher of the Quad-City Times during a celebration of life of the late Bill Wundram, beloved Quad-City Times columnist, celebrated his life Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park. Bill's family and friends hosted the gathering to celebrate the life of a man who loved his Quad-Cities and enlightened local readers for decades with his gift for writing and his knack for news.
Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Davenport native Kay Runge, a lifelong librarian, was one of many guests on Sunday who've been moved by Wundram's wealth of knowledge. 

"Bill was fascinating," she said. "I was a history major in college, so if I really wanted to know the history of what was going on around town … I always talked to him."

Runge said she doubts anyone who ever knew Wundram disliked him. 

"You just have to respect people who have that kind of knowledge, and impact," she said. 

Even at 98, Wundram's mind was as sharp as ever, his son said. 

"I wish I had half the brain (he) had at 98, that I do now," Tim Wundram said. "Even up until he died, he'd say, 'I still got a few columns left in me.'" 

Lisa Harrison said she was, "proud" to be Wundram's caregiver at The Fountains Senior Living in Bettendorf. 

073023-qc-nws-wundram-140

Bill Wundram's great grandchildren Porter and Brooks Wundram wear red clown noses during a celebration of Bill Wundram's life Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park.

"It's just great to know that Bill made so many people happy and has made such a huge impression on this world," she said. "Being here, today, I've realized how many people will always remember Bill. He was such a special guy." 

Another guest, Margaret Castel, had only met Wundram a few times but still recalls fond memories. Her husband directed the "Big Top" circus band performing on Sunday. 

"He was a great gentleman," Castel said. "And, also a clown at times." 

With permission from the family, Heller said he'd love to make Sunday's memorial an annual celebration.  

"Bill Wundram was a Quad-Cities treasure," he said. "He was such an amazing, generous and unbelievable character — Hollywood could never, in a million years, invent someone like Bill." 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts

Bill Wundram columns — a sampling

Bill Wundram: New book "is my soul"
News - Local and National
featured

Bill Wundram: New book "is my soul"

  • Linda Cook
  • Updated
  • 0

The longtime Quad-City Times columnist has released a book of his favorite columns. 

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: An eyeful with your cuppa

  • Updated
  • 0

Some columns stick with you. After 20 or so years I’m still reminded, without a blush, of the unforgettable (I call it that) piece I wrote abo…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Good Samaritans always on hand

  • Bill Wundram
  • Updated
  • 0

Most people don’t know there are so many angels (I call them good Samaritans) around whose main job is to make sure you don’t get too comforta…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Chicken soup for your car

  • Bill Wundram
  • Updated
  • 0

We all agree that chicken noodle soup is good for everything. It is the elixir for all that ails. It will stop a running nose. It will ease th…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Whoopee! Off to Florida

  • Updated
  • 0

The other night, I couldn’t sleep. It was the sound of falling snow that did it. I knew that it was snow because there really wasn’t a sound. …

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Do call us ... on our landline

  • Updated
  • 0

Our family is among members of a shrinking minority. We still have a landline phone in our home. We also have two tiny palm-size black cellpho…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Hard trips for the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0

Flying is fun and exciting; oh, yeah! Follow the agony of four people and a little boy trying to reach the Quad-City International Airport in …

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Blues come after end to Christmas season

  • Updated
  • 0

I hate to have the Christmas season end. The lull is unbearable, and this zero weather makes life even more drudged. The Christmas cards are l…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Candy cane promise fulfilled

  • Updated
  • 0

 River Drive is smiling again. The rows of candy cane stripes are back on the pillars of the big house. The stripes have become a holiday beac…

WUNDRAM: Merry Christmas from Molly Wundram
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Merry Christmas from Molly Wundram

  • Updated
  • 0

Hi, kids,

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Why, this is Christmas!

  • Updated
  • 0

 Every Christmas time, I tap out my versions of the holiday. Some new, some old. This, my 2017 offering:

WUNDRAM: Happy 21st, Nick Wundram
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Happy 21st, Nick Wundram

  • Updated
  • 0

They were concerned at the St. Louis preemie hospital unit that Nick might not make it for a year. He was so tiny at birth that he would fit i…

WUNDRAM: Biscuit maker lit up skies over Clinton
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Biscuit maker lit up skies over Clinton

  • Updated
  • 0

Every lawn and evergreen tree, every rooftop and fence post, glows with Christmas lights. But few know to credit the whole explosion of holida…

WUNDRAM: Leaping off the viaduct and other young kid fun
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Leaping off the viaduct and other young kid fun

  • Updated
  • 0

During an idling evening, Tom Otting was wondering how life existed for kids without electronic games and smartphones and tweets. “What did we…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Christmas as it used to be

  • Updated
  • 0

“It used to be …” That’s great-grandpa talk. You heard it every time the young ’uns gathered around the old boy. He’d chew on his cigar and ta…

Bill Wundram

First year without a tree?

  • Updated
  • 0

More than any time of the year, I like Christmas. November is a nap, but December is a thrill. Christmas trees are turning the winter into bri…

WUNDRAM: From one bar to another
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: From one bar to another

  • Updated
  • 0

Life has its moments and its careers. Take a look at Clarence Darrow, the respected long-time Rock Island lawyer and what have you.

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: A lot of love at 65 years

  • Updated
  • 0

We sat at the kitchen table the other night. We had candlelight. Being the emotional type, I was teary-eyed. I get that way easily. “It’s just…

WUNDRAM: CASI's music man calls it quits
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: CASI's music man calls it quits

  • Updated
  • 0

 Twenty-two years ago, Bob Gaston gathered a handful of musicians and said that he was organizing a band. Gaston was a good musician, but he h…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Just in time, a Turkey Note

  • Updated
  • 0

Ah, huzzah! The turkey note, with its Thanksgiving doggerel, is still alive. Well, barely. A week ago today, I moaned that this year I have re…

WUNDRAM: Credit Island Lodge a jewel
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Credit Island Lodge a jewel

  • Updated
  • 0

This is a time when I will eat my words. On a May morning in 2013, fire gutted Davenport’s Credit Island Lodge. I was convinced that the place…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Winter knocks at our door

  • Updated
  • 0

What gives with this weather?   Big snowflakes were falling from the sky on Sunday morning, and now they talk of 50 degrees by midweek. Last w…

WUNDRAM: Angels behind the wheel
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Angels behind the wheel

  • Updated
  • 0

Jim Iverson, Davenport, smiled. He was climbing into his Ford Taurus and it ticked in his mind that this may have been his 600th cancer-driving trip.

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: The ‘perfect storm’ of Nov. 11, 1940

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a mild Nov. 11 day, shirtsleeve weather. Life was good in the Quad-Cities, or so it seemed on Armistice Day of Nov. 11, 1940. A south w…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Back up words with action

  • Updated
  • 0

If you have a problem … let’s say your car breaks down and you have trouble getting to work. Or, let’s say you’re sick, at home with the crud.…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Once, West 3rd was wild, woolly

  • Updated
  • 0

 Odd, isn’t it, how the face of a city can change? I strolled along the 100 block of West 3rd in sunny downtown Davenport and realized the tru…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: When Halloween was innocently spooky

  • Updated
  • 0

  Long years ago, next to Christmas and the Easter bunny, the happiest holiday for kids was Halloween. Little kids — I suppose that meant 10 a…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: A dog always makes a good story

  • Updated
  • 0

There was no creature in Quad-City dogdom compared to Bozo. He was the consummate downtown pet and panhandler, whose favorite dish was chili a…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: At last, the suite life at Kinnick

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY – Every once in a rare while, you come across a scene that you can’t describe. I got the chills. I couldn’t take my eyes off it. Fro…

WUNDRAM: Found! Another Bina medallion
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Found! Another Bina medallion

  • Updated
  • 0

The email was cryptic. 

WUNDRAM: Garden grows with faith, hard work
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Garden grows with faith, hard work

  • Updated
  • 0

One spring morning in 2002, Dave Phillips startled the worshippers at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf. He marched to the pulpit i…

WUNDRAM: Today's a day to remember
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Today's a day to remember

  • Updated
  • 0

The date of Oct. 15 is not to be forgotten by a Davenport couple.

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Eating in the '50s

  • Updated
  • 0

PASTA had not been invented. It was macaroni or spaghetti. There were still some corner grocery stores, but supermarkets like Eagle, Geifman a…

WUNDRAM: At the movies with Linda
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: At the movies with Linda

  • Updated
  • 0

If you see Linda Cook, it is probably at the movies. Her byline is familiar because she is our Quad-City Times movie critic and in a week she …

VIEWPOINT: Our All-American 55-mile hardtop drive

VIEWPOINT: Our All-American 55-mile hardtop drive

  • Updated
  • 0

 It seems longer but it’s really only 55 miles, maybe more or less depending where you start in the Quad-Cities. I will not follow the advice …

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Going north? Follow your nose

  • Updated
  • 0

 These are days when I get two or three calls, asking for the route to see the best northwoods autumn color.

WUNDRAM: Disney turn earns an Emmy
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Disney turn earns an Emmy

  • Updated
  • 0

To win an Emmy is top drawer, the big enchilada, even if it doesn’t have all the glitz and glamour of a California auditorium. St. Louis was g…

WUNDRAM: Play with Davenport roots reaches off-Broadway
News - Local and National

WUNDRAM: Play with Davenport roots reaches off-Broadway

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport has hit the New York stage. A drama with its heart in a big brick house on Davenport’s McClellan Boulevard has been making the round…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Indeed, those were the days

  • Updated
  • 0

The other day, I was writing a tidbit about class reunions. Once, our class had its 60th. Not many of my classmates are left now, and come to …

WUNDRAM: Minor league still a major thrill for Steve
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Minor league still a major thrill for Steve

  • Updated
  • 0

“Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd …” After 3,000 or more times, that is still music to Steve Batterson's ears. Steve c…

Wundram: Happy birthday, Happy Joe!
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Happy birthday, Happy Joe!

  • Updated
  • 0

Contact Bill Wundram at 563-383-2249 or bwundram@qctimes.com.

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: More angels in our lives

  • Updated
  • 0

Angels among us …

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: When payday put cash in your pocket

  • Updated
  • 0

So this is Friday, and I always thought of Friday as payday. Once, everyone got paid on Friday, and we would cash our checks and get real fold…

Wundram: You should pay homage today to local inventor
Bill Wundram

Wundram: You should pay homage today to local inventor

  • Updated
  • 0

This morning at breakfast, when you spread strawberry jam on that neatly sliced slab of white toast, you should bow your head to Otto Francis …

WUNDRAM: What's new with Molly?
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: What's new with Molly?

  • Updated
  • 0

Last Sunday, we made our annual pilgrimage to the big church dinner in Petersville, Iowa — not far from Villanova. Steve Burke, a husky farmer…

WUNDRAM: When I ran away with the circus
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: When I ran away with the circus

  • Updated
  • 0

On Labor Day weekend, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has always played the Quad-Cities. No more. “The greatest show on earth” i…

WUNDRAM: Dog tag mystery solved
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Dog tag mystery solved

  • Updated
  • 0

Odd, isn’t it, how something as inconsequential as an old dog tag can stir up a brou-ha-ha? Habitat ReStore in Davenport came up with a rare 1…

WUNDRAM: Fake news? No, just a wilder era
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Fake news? No, just a wilder era

  • Updated
  • 0

For more than 60 years, I have often wondered whatever happened to a little boy who had been trapped in a deep hole for an hour-and-a half ’wa…

WUNDRAM: Pops hits the right notes
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Pops hits the right notes

  • Updated
  • 0

The little boy sidled up. He volunteered that his name was Sam Bawden, and that he was 9 years old and from the state of Washington. Little Sa…

WUNDRAM: Dog tag poses a mystery
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Dog tag poses a mystery

  • Updated
  • 0

Fido, Rex or Spot, maybe it once was your dog tag. Among the items to report in today’s trivia is a dog tag stamped 1895. That is 122 years ag…

WUNDRAM: Darwin Awards honor dumbness
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Darwin Awards honor dumbness

  • Updated
  • 0

As one of my faithful correspondents reminds me, it’s that time of the year  when the Darwin Awards honor the least among us. Selection is bas…

WUNDRAM: Photographing the Bix 7 backwards
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Photographing the Bix 7 backwards

  • Updated
  • 0

John Schultz does what most people not dare do. He does the Quad-City Times Bix 7 backwards. He goes up and down seven miles of steep hills an…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: The night Bix's horn came home

  • Updated
  • 0

Twenty years ago … the years pass so swiftly. But Bob and Eva Christiansen of California remembered it well this week. Twenty years ago was wh…

WUNDRAM: Dr. Motto is in for Bix 7 races
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Dr. Motto is in for Bix 7 races

  • Updated
  • 0

  Dr. Edwin Motto, the kid next door, never dreamed he’d be in charge of the teams that have taken the pulse of 500,00 sweating, exhausted peo…

WUNDRAM: Tales ignore true nature of Bix
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Tales ignore true nature of Bix

  • Updated
  • 0

Let’s clear up the vision people have of one of Davenport’s most famous native sons, Bix Beiderbecke. He was not an alcoholic, as so many clai…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Notes from the ol' email bag ...

  • Updated
  • 0

I sit here, studying the computer screen’s crop of a day’s emails. After a recent column on my loss of driving privileges, responses have been…

WUNDRAM: Community bands play on in Q-C
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Community bands play on in Q-C

  • Updated
  • 0

Hail, hail, the band’s all here. Oom–pah-pah. Community bands are growing, and so are their audiences. The community band is a cultural link w…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: I'm a sad, lost soul never behind the wheel

  • Updated
  • 0

 Fate has cruelly slipped into my life. In all truth, I have the whim-whams. I am forbidden to drive, no longer in possession of a valid drive…

Bill Wundram
featured

WUNDRAM: Ice cream, a summer passion

  • Updated
  • 0

 In view of the serious goings-on in the world — booming fireworks sales in Iowa, the budget crisis in Illinois and all our torn-up streets — …

WUNDRAM: Happy 90th to the Papa of The Mark
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Happy 90th to the Papa of The Mark

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s the grand opening night of The Mark of the Quad-Cities, date May 28, 1993. Crowds outside are anxious. Two guys elbow their way through. …

WUNDRAM: Riding along in a vintage Velie
Bill Wundram
featured

WUNDRAM: Riding along in a vintage Velie

  • Updated
  • 0

It says something — although I'm not exactly sure what — that you can cruise the streets of Rock Island in a 1923 Velie touring sedan and nobo…

WUNDRAM: What the Pledge really means
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: What the Pledge really means

  • Updated
  • 0

EDITOR'S NOTE: In honor of the Fourth of July, Bill shares a civics lesson from one of the early kings of comedy:

WUNDRAM: France honors WWII hero from Davenport
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: France honors WWII hero from Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0

Back in 1943, I was the classmate of a fellow named Herman Sitrick. We became pretty good friends at old Davenport High School, now Central. W…

WUNDRAM: No more taps for 94-year-old bugler
Bill Wundram
alert featured

WUNDRAM: No more taps for 94-year-old bugler

  • Updated
  • 0

There was a slightly hollow sound when taps was played at Memorial Day services this year at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

WUNDRAM: The agony of forgetting a name
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: The agony of forgetting a name

  • Updated
  • 0

Among the agonies of life is to forget someone’s name.

WUNDRAM: Car auction sells collector's dream machines
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Car auction sells collector's dream machines

  • Updated
  • 0

  Car collectors will be bug-eyed this week when they swarm the tiny town of Yarmouth, Iowa, which has a bulging population of 74. Beginning a…

WUNDRAM: Remembering Bill Sackter
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Remembering Bill Sackter

  • Updated
  • 0

Years fly away like the pages of a calendar. Still, it doesn’t seem right that Bill Sackter of Iowa City has been dead this long. It is 34 yea…

WUNDRAM: Thanks, Dad
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Thanks, Dad

  • Updated
  • 0

This column is because I never said thank you enough to my Dad. This is from me, because he has been gone for a long time, and may this catch …

Wundram: Modern Woodmen carousel horses get a good grooming
Bill Wundram
alert featured

Wundram: Modern Woodmen carousel horses get a good grooming

  • Updated
  • 0

It was an eye-popping sight, 11 carousel horses, side-by-side and sparkling like diamonds. They were near sea horses and pandas and zebras and…

WUNDRAM: Lots going on in Bettendorf
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Lots going on in Bettendorf

  • Updated
  • 0

A summer night is as idyllic as a poem by Carl Sandburg, “Shine on, O moon of summer.” To have a summer night blessed by an outdoor band conce…

Wundram: When it’s Taco Tuesday at Buzzy’s
Bill Wundram

Wundram: When it’s Taco Tuesday at Buzzy’s

  • Updated
  • 0

We arrived early in Welton, Iowa, about 5 p.m. last Tuesday afternoon. No one was in sight, but, within 30 minutes, the happy, hungry multitud…

Old firefighters revel in new Central station digs
Bill Wundram
alert featured

Old firefighters revel in new Central station digs

  • Bill Wundram
  • Updated
  • 0

Some things are certain about Davenport Fire Department: They cherish the old things, like their retired firefighters. They believe in keeping…

Wundram: The 10-year blind date that keeps going
Bill Wundram

Wundram: The 10-year blind date that keeps going

  • Updated
  • 0

This couple invited us for a Sunday afternoon barbecue at their place, a classy home and garden. Besides, they would pick us up. They were rig…

WUNDRAM: Burden of the backpack
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Burden of the backpack

  • Updated
  • 0

 If you mention backpacks to your great-grandparents or even grandparents, they likely will slip into that stern tone of voice and say, “Now b…

Wundram: It’s Friday: A night for smartest seniors
Bill Wundram

Wundram: It’s Friday: A night for smartest seniors

  • Bill Wundram
  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight is the night for the monthly reunion of the teachers and principals and whoever had a pedagogy connection with Davenport West High Sch…

Wundram: Fox family a joy to some, nuisance to others
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Fox family a joy to some, nuisance to others

  • Updated
  • 0

The first time our dog Molly saw a fox in our driveway, she was scared to death. Molly is a gentle little dog, about 10 pounds, and so easy-go…

WUNDRAM: Mystery of WWII Lady Be Good crash has Q-C connection
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Mystery of WWII Lady Be Good crash has Q-C connection

  • Updated
  • 0

Tormenting tales linger this Memorial Day weekend about the death of Tech. Sgt. Harold “Peaner” Ripslinger, whose death remains a classic Worl…

WUNDRAM: Central dims lights on auditorium
Bill Wundram
featured

WUNDRAM: Central dims lights on auditorium

  • Updated
  • 0

  Life is long and short. It’s all in how you look at it. At my age, I look at it both ways. It seems like just yesterday that I graduated fro…

Wundram: A surprise for Sister Ludmilla
Bill Wundram

Wundram: A surprise for Sister Ludmilla

  • Updated
  • 0

A few of us were gathering at an eatery to say “happy birthday” to Sister Ludmilla Benda, the patron saint of the hungry in the Quad-Cities. S…

WUNDRAM: Final curtain for Ringling Bros.
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Final curtain for Ringling Bros.

  • Updated
  • 0

 You have entertained us from generation to generation. You were part of the American way for families. Children of all ages were breathless w…

WUNDRAM: Will Dad and I make it to 100?
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Will Dad and I make it to 100?

  • Updated
  • 0

No one is counting but my dad and me, and he really isn’t keeping track of such things because he is long gone. He was proud that he worked 24…

WUNDRAM: Mom was the best thing that ever happened to me
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Mom was the best thing that ever happened to me

  • Updated
  • 0

  I thought of my mother Saturday morning when I was sitting on the top step of the staircase in my living room, trying to pull on some stubbo…

WUNDRAM: Bill's head lost, and found
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Bill's head lost, and found

  • Updated
  • 0

One sunny Saturday afternoon several summers ago, the Quad-Cities River Bandits gave away Wundram bobbleheads to the first 1,000 in line at th…

WUNDRAM: Old man jokes through heartbreak
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Old man jokes through heartbreak

  • Updated
  • 0

He was old. There was no question about that, once you took a glance. Creases ran down the sides of his mouth to make rivulets for his tears. …

Wundram: Fewer smiles for First of Mays
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Fewer smiles for First of Mays

  • Bill Wundram
  • Updated
  • 0

So it’s the second day of May. Significant, to some … snow and circuses in particular. Most important was May 1. On May 1 of any decade, dozen…

WUNDRAM: Health scare, a taste of Chicago
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Health scare, a taste of Chicago

  • Updated
  • 0

From New Year's Eve until returning as the daffodils bloomed, we spent the winter in Florida. I have found it to be a most hospitable place, e…

WUNDRAM: Carousel coming 'round to riverfront
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Carousel coming 'round to riverfront

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport’s riverfront will be gaudy with prancing ponies when a two-story carousel goes round-and-round this springtime. It will be a giant m…

WUNDRAM: When you know you're a Quad-Citian
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: When you know you're a Quad-Citian

  • Updated
  • 0

When a newcomer arrives in town to stay, you want them to feel cozy, just like home. Follow this learned guide to becoming a true Quad-Citian:

WUNDRAM: Knock on the door brings adventure
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Knock on the door brings adventure

  • Updated
  • 0

Long live spring! It’s here to stay, and it’s not going to leave. When we headed south on New Year's Eve, the gray weather was like mush. I pr…

Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: My cherished waste basket

  • Updated
  • 0

Here I am, delighted with my two favorite Christmas gifts. They were in big packages. One was a My Pillow; the other was a waste basket. You k…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Sad to see Christmas end

  • Updated
  • 0

 A lull sets in around the house after Christmas. The holly-jolly wrappings have long been cleared from the living room floor and stuffed into…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Why, this is Christmas!

  • Updated
  • 0

(With updating, versions of this column have appeared each holiday season for a dozen years.)

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Wedding ring lost, found

  • Updated
  • 0

It happened before the deluge of snow, with an ending that left everyone as happy as an unexpected gift under the tree.

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Life at 92 is pretty good

  • Updated
  • 0

Now, I am an old man. I never thought of myself that way. I always believed that I was young as springtime. But now I am an old man with a can…

Wundram: What's Christmas without a tree?
Bill Wundram

Wundram: What's Christmas without a tree?

  • Updated
  • 0

More than any other time of year, I love this one — and it’s because of Christmas trees. There is a magic in a Christmas tree. The past week h…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Happy 100th, Mr. Haedrich

  • Updated
  • 0

Growing numbers of Quad-Citians reach the magic age of 100. Maybe it's something in the water. But Walter Haedrich is an exceptional centenari…

Wundram: Who still sends Christmas cards?
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Who still sends Christmas cards?

  • Updated
  • 0

 Let’s all take pity on mail carriers this week. Their feet will be freezing in the snow and their fingers will be nipped by cold. This week m…

Wundram: From the past, a message of hope
Bill Wundram

Wundram: From the past, a message of hope

  • Updated
  • 0

 She had been staring at me over a chocolate soda. It was across a holiday throng at Lagomarcino’s in the Village of East Davenport, and I did…

Wundram: Holiday baubles from around town

  • Updated
  • 0

While wandering the magic land of Wallace's Gardens — in a blow-away trance of 14,000 poinsettias — something brushed against my leg. “Oh, tha…

Wundram: Expect snow for Christmas
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Expect snow for Christmas

  • Updated
  • 0

 Shovel a path for Santa. It’s going to be a white Christmas. The odds will shiver your timbers, says Steve Gottschalk, semi-professional weat…

Wundram: Save the Levee Inn!
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Wundram: Save the Levee Inn!

  • Updated
  • 0

In all the babble and debate over what to do with the Davenport riverfront, one lonely pocket of joy has been overlooked. What are those plann…

Wundram: The night a legend died in our arms
Bill Wundram

Wundram: The night a legend died in our arms

  • Updated
  • 0

 This date is significant on the Quad-City calendar. Cary Grant died here, 30 years ago, Nov. 29, 1986, of a stroke. It was headline news and …

Wundram: Readers sound off about Central logo
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Readers sound off about Central logo

  • Updated
  • 0

 Graduates of old Davenport High (now Central) may worry that the dated Blue Devil of their rah-rah, sis-boom bah high school majesty, is abou…

Wundram: The night I fell out of bed 3 times
Bill Wundram

Wundram: The night I fell out of bed 3 times

  • Updated
  • 0

This is three big ker-plunks. It can only be told in ker-plunks because three is the number of times that I fell out of bed last Saturday nigh…

Wundram: No more devil for Davenport Central?
Bill Wundram

Wundram: No more devil for Davenport Central?

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s always been a Blue Devil on the T-shirts or the posters or football helmets or anything that says Davenport High School (now Central). It…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: My wasted Saturday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

The idea was to slouch in a soft chair and watch a golf match on TV. I had never heard of the players, most of whom look so young that they mu…

Wundram: My advice to Hillary Clinton
Bill Wundram

Wundram: My advice to Hillary Clinton

  • Updated
  • 0

  Back in 2007, when Hillary Clinton was first casting an eye on the White House, she visited Davenport and this noospaper. We chatted briefly…

Wundram: The rest of the Jumer's bricks story
Bill Wundram

Wundram: The rest of the Jumer's bricks story

  • Updated
  • 0

A few weeks ago, when they were beginning to tear Jumer’s Castle Lodge to pieces, Evie Plambeck of Davenport called. “How can I get six bricks…

Wundram: Consider the hedge apple ... er, Osage orange
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Consider the hedge apple ... er, Osage orange

  • Updated
  • 0

They are ugly things about the size of a softball and are commonly called hedge apples, hedge balls or monkey brains. The more correct name is…

Wundram: Get ready for bad winter
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Get ready for bad winter

  • Updated
  • 0

Button up your overcoat. It sounds like a bad-d-d winter is bearing down on us. My personal weatherman, Steve Gottschalk, the small-town sage …

Wundram: A sad ending for a place of memories
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Wundram: A sad ending for a place of memories

  • Updated
  • 0

The act of remembering comes down to a pile of rubble on Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf. Jumer’s Castle Lodge, once a premier Quad-City hotel …

Nostalgia: Bill remembers Cubs in '45
Bill Wundram

Nostalgia: Bill remembers Cubs in '45

  • Updated
  • 0

It makes me feel so old. But I was here in 1945, the last time our Cubbies were in the World Series. I wasn’t at the game; I was working at th…

Wundram: Skeleton-maker not spooked at all
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Skeleton-maker not spooked at all

  • Updated
  • 0

 In this spooky season, Phyllis Weedon’s hobby could give you the heebie-jeebies. She makes life-size skeletons out of plastic gallon milk jug…

How Happy Joe's got its name
Bill Wundram

How Happy Joe's got its name

  • Updated
  • 0

Old filing cabinets yield secrets. Jay Sommers, general counsel for Joe Whitty — our jovial Happy Joe — was clearing out an old filing cabinet…

Meet the doctor who captured Q-C's heart
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Meet the doctor who captured Q-C's heart

  • Updated
  • 0

In the beginning, there was only one. He was the only full-time cardiovascular physician in the Quad-Cities, a tough challenge for Dr. Philip …

Bill Wundram

Times marks 161st birthday

  • Updated
  • 0

You won’t notice, unless you have a magnifying glass, the teeny type at the bottom of today’s front page of the Quad-City Times. It’s a volume…

Remembering 'Tish'
Bill Wundram

Remembering 'Tish'

  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re old enough, you might remember Patricia “Tish” White Barry, who just died at the mature age of 93. She was considered the most gorge…

Wundram: Clinton pigs walk down the aisle
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Clinton pigs walk down the aisle

  • Updated
  • 0

Knock off the babble over debates and grunt over a couple of pot-bellied pigs from Clinton. They were married! If there such a thing as pigs b…

Wundram: Urban myth about Nat isn't true
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Urban myth about Nat isn't true

  • Updated
  • 0

Truth can easily escape. One persistent urban myth surrounds the old Natatorium, once Davenport's block-long downtown swimming pool at the foo…

Wundram: Dear Bill ...
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Dear Bill ...

  • Updated
  • 0

 Hey, the mail carrier is here. It’s always exciting when the mail arrives even though the mail now may be email. My batch of mail can be a me…

Wundram: My cane, my friend
Bill Wundram

Wundram: My cane, my friend

  • Updated
  • 0

In the past year or so, I have come to appreciate a new friend. It is my cane. Some people might think of a cane as a helpful nuisance. I put …

Wundram: When Arnie came to town
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Wundram: When Arnie came to town

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunday, in one of those bizarre coincidences, Cal Werner and I were sipping Arnold Palmers when we heard that golfing legend Arnold Palmer had…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Backroads lead to riot of fall color

  • Updated
  • 0

 At this time of year, I get emails and phone calls asking for directions to the glorious paintboxes of autumn that I have written about in pa…

Wundram: Molly, water don't mix
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Molly, water don't mix

  • Updated
  • 0

Dogs have most every good characteristic except obedience. That, I learned at one of those doggie dips or whatever foolish name they give to t…

Bill Wundram: It's sad to see Jumer's Castle Lodge go
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Bill Wundram: It's sad to see Jumer's Castle Lodge go

  • dthompson-at-qctimes-dot-com
  • Updated
  • 0

Auf Wiedersehen.

Wundram: Feast awaits at the end of the road to Petersville
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Feast awaits at the end of the road to Petersville

  • Updated
  • 0

Every year about this time, a certain letter can be expected in the mail. The address on the small envelope is handwritten, in pen. The letter…

Wundram: Flag Man gives fallen banner sendoff
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Flag Man gives fallen banner sendoff

  • Updated
  • 0

 Red, white and blue runs through the veins of a husky fellow they call the Flag Man. Larry Eckhardt lives in Little York, Illinois, and defin…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Summer slowly slips away

  • Updated
  • 0

The day after the long weekend … We’re all tuckered out after that final gasp of summer. We couldn’t get the charcoal lit in the grill and onc…

Wundram: Mural salutes Legion post's patriotism
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Wundram: Mural salutes Legion post's patriotism

  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re cruising through eastern Iowa on U.S. 30, your eyes will pop at the enormous eagle and American flag in little Lowden, Iowa. It’s 10…

Wundram: My office is a treasure trove
Bill Wundram

Wundram: My office is a treasure trove

  • Updated
  • 0

Neat people are nit-pickers who snatch up every gum wrapper they see on the sidewalk. They keep close tabs on their checkbooks and know what h…

Wundram: What's the deal with beards?
Bill Wundram

Wundram: What's the deal with beards?

  • Updated
  • 0

  Look around — in the grocery store, at your favorite restaurant, in the pew across the aisle at church. There's no denying that more and mor…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: The old man and the river

  • Updated
  • 0

The river was drowsy — slow on this gray summer day. It was a time to reminisce about Issy, likely the most unforgettable character that Gary …

Wundram: Tasty tenderloins keep Chuck Cox hopping around country
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Tasty tenderloins keep Chuck Cox hopping around country

  • Updated
  • 0

A brimmed cap is shading his rosy face. Chuck Cox of DeWitt is standing like a carnival pitchman alongside one of this three tenderloin traile…

Bill Wundram

Wundram: Our old-timers used to be good-timers

  • Updated
  • 0

How come we don’t have as many laughs as we used to? The old-timers who are left stand around and mope. I don’t know don’t know why. Maybe we …

Wundram: Gasp! The era of Sen-Sen is over
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Gasp! The era of Sen-Sen is over

  • Updated
  • 0

“When men were men, the choice was Sen-Sen.”

Wundram: Screams, fair food are enough
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Screams, fair food are enough

  • Updated
  • 0

 So this is fair time, everywhere. You will flock to the midway — like lemmings rushing to the sea — to gorge on corndogs and funnel cakes. Yo…

WUNDRAM: A magical visit with Walt Disney
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

WUNDRAM: A magical visit with Walt Disney

  • Updated
  • 0

 The recent call was from Burbank, California, Walt Disney Studios. What would a magical place like that want of me? The caller was Edward Ova…

VIEWPOINT: Uncle Darrell and the black cat
Bill Wundram

VIEWPOINT: Uncle Darrell and the black cat

  • Updated
  • 0

Reunions are wonderful. They are a revel of flashbacks:

WUNDRAM: Wilton's Candy Kitchen gets new owner
Bill Wundram

WUNDRAM: Wilton's Candy Kitchen gets new owner

  • Updated
  • 0

 One of America’s favorite soda fountains — in all its 150-year-old gee-gawed glory — has been sold and is to be reopened by the middle of Aug…

Wundram: Wild Berry Fishbowl isn't for sissies
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Wild Berry Fishbowl isn't for sissies

  • Updated
  • 0

  Oh, gosh! It looked like strawberry Kool-Aid in a fish bowl, but it was not what you’d expect kids selling in a corner lemonade stand. Brett…

Wundram: Circus on ice won't be the same
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Circus on ice won't be the same

  • Updated
  • 0

 Oh, unhappy day for children of all ages. The circus, a Quad-City Labor Day peanuts-and-popcorn tradition for 23 years, isn’t coming to town …

All together now that Molly's home
Bill Wundram

All together now that Molly's home

  • Updated
  • 0

Welcome back to our little furry friend who hasn’t been in this column since early spring. The biggest news of the summer around our place is …

Wundram: Reveling in July
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Reveling in July

  • Updated
  • 0

 It’s July, and any week now it will be August. But hang on tightly to July, our high noon of the year, 31 days of hot afternoons when it’s go…

Wundram's collection of steamboat treasures to be displayed at Putnam
Local News

Wundram's collection of steamboat treasures to be displayed at Putnam

  • Amanda Hancock
  • Updated
  • 0

Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram’s private collection of steamboat memorabilia will make its public debut this weekend.

Wundram: ‘Wonderettes’ sing tunes of the past
Bill Wundram

Wundram: ‘Wonderettes’ sing tunes of the past

  • Updated
  • 0

On a recent afternoon, while elbowing the counter at Lago's and waiting for my egg salad sandwich, the song “Lollipop” wafted in the backgroun…

Remembering when Gary Keillor slept here
Bill Wundram

Remembering when Gary Keillor slept here

  • Updated
  • 0

  The hostas by front porch are in long-stemmed bloom. The tree in the front yard is touching the rooftop. The big frame house, the hostas and…

Wundram: Is anybody there? Does anybody care?
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Is anybody there? Does anybody care?

  • Updated
  • 0

If they put me in charge of things … I would make the print on everything bigger. It’s long overdue that things become easier to read.

Wundram: Orr's duty of death in Vietnam
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Orr's duty of death in Vietnam

  • Updated
  • 0

No one calls him “Little Dog” anymore. It was an ignominious nickname for Tyrone Orr, a quiet gentleman who most everyone in the Quad-Cities s…

An eerie follow to the circus wagon saga
Bill Wundram

An eerie follow to the circus wagon saga

  • Updated
  • 0

 I have always had an over-the shoulder view about ghosts and things that go bump in the night, but an eerie incident happened over the weeken…

Palmer's 'big toy' sells for $250,000
Bill Wundram
editor's pick

Palmer's 'big toy' sells for $250,000

  • Updated
  • 0

The auctioneer at the antique house in Dallas cried, “Sold, for $250,000, to the gentleman over there.” The "gentleman over there” had flown f…

Do all pets go to heaven?
Bill Wundram

Do all pets go to heaven?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pets in heaven? Our Florida preacher, Vic Willis, had a recent sermon, “One big question.” It had many worldly specifics, but after the sermon…

Wundram: Dad's influence lingers yet today
Bill Wundram

Wundram: Dad's influence lingers yet today

  • Updated
  • 0

Most people, I would hope, think of their dads today. It’s Father’s Day. If he’s gone, you may have forgotten your dad’s warmth and ways … but…

Adler to get marquee it deserves
Bill Wundram

Adler to get marquee it deserves

  • Updated
  • 0

Once, downtown Davenport’s 3rd Street was brilliant with the marquee lights of five movie theaters. None are left as movie houses. The old RKO…

Wundram: The hot dog: a degraded delicacy
Bill Wundram

Wundram: The hot dog: a degraded delicacy

  • Updated
  • 0

Cheap eats, that’s what some people call the hot dog. It’s such a degraded delicacy that we ate 20 billion of them last year. Next to the game…

A radio salute, and 2 grand guys enjoying life
Bill Wundram

A radio salute, and 2 grand guys enjoying life

  • Updated
  • 0

 (Nobody has ever accused me of being shy, so I can't help but humbly pass along the very kind — and undeserved — bravo sent my way recently b…