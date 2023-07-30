The Quad-Cities celebrate revered columnist Bill Wundram

Hundreds of Quad-Citians gathered at one local icon, Modern Woodmen Park, to celebrate the life of another.

That icon?

Revered columnist Bill Wundram — a titan of local journalism, storytelling and the Quad-Cities.

Wundram, who died in February of this year, joined the Quad-City Times' predecessor — the Davenport Democrat and Leader — in 1944 at age 19. He became a columnist in 1979, where he'd distinguish his career by pushing out columns seven days a week.

"He's probably the Quad-Cities' biggest cheerleader," said son Tim Wundram. "He just loved everything about life; everything was fun. He worked so hard … and he just loved meeting new people."

Over his decades-long career, Wundram wore several hats in the newsroom, though his niche lay within "soft-news" storytelling — namely about folks and fun within the Quad-Cities community.

Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said he was approached by the Wundram family regarding the celebration, which featured a live circus band, a ballpark food buffet, free Ferris wheel and carousel rides and a film screening of "Bill Wundram: Right From Your Heart" on the jumbotron.

With Wundram's love of Bix weekend, carnival rides and the ballpark, Heller saw the opportunity fit.

"To me, it made all the sense in the world to honor somebody that I just loved, revered and respected so much in our ballpark," he said. "To celebrate his life and all that he did for our great community … It just seemed the right thing to do and the right place to do it."

Wundram's daughter, Becky, said the family wanted to give both themselves and the community closure.

"This is what Dad would have wanted. We thought of little things, and it just kept getting bigger" she said. "We wanted it to be a celebration … He would have loved this"

Davenport native Kay Runge, a lifelong librarian, was one of many guests on Sunday who've been moved by Wundram's wealth of knowledge.

"Bill was fascinating," she said. "I was a history major in college, so if I really wanted to know the history of what was going on around town … I always talked to him."

Runge said she doubts anyone who ever knew Wundram disliked him.

"You just have to respect people who have that kind of knowledge, and impact," she said.

Even at 98, Wundram's mind was as sharp as ever, his son said.

"I wish I had half the brain (he) had at 98, that I do now," Tim Wundram said. "Even up until he died, he'd say, 'I still got a few columns left in me.'"

Lisa Harrison said she was, "proud" to be Wundram's caregiver at The Fountains Senior Living in Bettendorf.

"It's just great to know that Bill made so many people happy and has made such a huge impression on this world," she said. "Being here, today, I've realized how many people will always remember Bill. He was such a special guy."

Another guest, Margaret Castel, had only met Wundram a few times but still recalls fond memories. Her husband directed the "Big Top" circus band performing on Sunday.

"He was a great gentleman," Castel said. "And, also a clown at times."

With permission from the family, Heller said he'd love to make Sunday's memorial an annual celebration.