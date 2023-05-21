Eye Surgeons Associates is the first practice in Iowa to offer the Light-Adjustable Lens (LAL) by RxSight to cataract patients.

Cataracts occur when the eye’s natural lens becomes clouded and rigid, blurring and darkening the vision. The only treatment option for cataracts is to remove the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL) implant. The removal of cataracts is one of the safest and most common surgical procedures in the world. The Light Adjustable Lens is the first monofocal intraocular lens (IOL) that allows surgeons to make adjustments to vision following cataract surgery, and it is the first FDA-approved IOL of this nature. The LAL is made with a special photoreactive silicone, permitting surgeons to adjust a patient’s prescription after implantation by using a specialized Ultra-Violet (UV) light or Light Delivery Device (LDD).

Before cataract surgery, the eye doctor uses pre-surgery eye measurements to estimate the power and type of IOL he or she thinks will provide the patient with the best vision after surgery. Despite the number of measurements used to select the IOL and predict the visual outcome for a patient, it is still an estimate. Every eye heals slightly differently after surgery and getting close to the predicted outcome is often the best result a patient can expect.

If the visual target is not achieved, this can only be corrected by glasses, contacts, additional surgery, or by replacement of the intraocular lens. However, with the new LAL, there is another option. With this new technology, ophthalmologists are able to take the post-operative measurements and then utilize a special slit lamp equipped with a UV light. This causes the LAL to change shape in response to the light, improving vision more precisely to the patient’s needs. In just two to four treatments that last only 90 seconds, most patients are able to see very well and will reduce their need for glasses. The lens is designed to allow eye physicians to let patients preview a variety of visual outcomes so they can pick the exact vision they want after surgery. This exciting new lens has been used successfully by thousands of patients around the world.

The Light Adjustable Lens technology in cataract surgery helps improve visual outcomes by allowing surgeons to fine-tune and completely customize the patient’s visual needs after the cataract is removed and the LAL lens is implanted.

While awake, the patient will need to wear special UV blocking glasses after surgery and until the treatments are completed. After a few weeks of healing, the patient will be adjusted using the Light Delivery Device (LDD) to the patient’s preferred prescription. The patient can have up to 3-4 adjustments before the doctor locks in the final patient prescription.

The Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) is the only IOL that enables patients and their doctor to design, trial and customize their vision after cataract surgery. Adjustability takes cataract surgery to the next level by giving patients a lens customized specifically for their eyes. Eye Surgeons Associates is very excited to be chosen as the first practice in Iowa to offer this exciting technology to our cataract patients. Ask your doctor if you are a good candidate and to explain the possible risks and benefits related to the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens.