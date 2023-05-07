Whenever we face loss, we experience grief. Our reactions are unique and individual; none of us experience grief in the same way.

Not only do we grieve differently, our loss is uniquely individual. Some may grieve a spouse, child, parent, brother, sister or friend. These relationships are unique to each of us. We may have had a close relationship with the person we are grieving, or there may have been more tension or conflict. Circumstances may differ as well. Some losses are sudden, while others follow a prolonged illness.

We may feel anger toward the person who died; perhaps toward someone who we feel is not responding the way we'd like him or her to respond. We may feel guilt, also. Could we have done something differently or done more? We may even feel responsible for the loss.

Other emotions are common as well. Feelings of sadness, longing for the person's presence and jealousy of others who have not experienced our loss, even relief that a prolonged illness has ended, may trouble us. They are normal and natural responses to grief. Grief may affect us in other ways. In some, the experience of grief may be physical: aches and pains, difficulty eating or sleeping, fatigue. We may constantly think of the person, even replaying in our mind some final episode or experience.

There are things we can do to help ourselves as we experience grief. It is important to accept the fact that we are grieving; take time to grieve, to realize that life will be different, and sometimes difficult.

There are also grief groups that can help with the grieving process. Beacon of Hope Hospice offers support groups for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one. The groups take place in an environment that is welcoming, non-judgmental, and with others who are grieving. Our goal is to walk beside you in your journey with grief. Our groups work to serve you in an individualized and personal way, even within a group setting.

If you are grieving the loss of a loved one and would like more information about our grief support groups, contact Beacon of Hope at 563-391-6933. We are here to help.