Climate change is making Iowa and Illinois hotter, wetter and more humid. Do you know what that means for your business?

"We are conscious (of climate change). We are aware of it, and we are looking at thinking of ways we can help mitigate climate change in our small way," Matson said.

Agriculture and shipping

The Upper Mississippi River, including Iowa and Illinois, saw record drought in 2012, following severe flooding in 2008 and 2011.

"The drought was significant enough to shutdown navigation on the Upper Mississippi River," said Roger Viadero Jr., director of the Institute for Environmental Studies at Western Illinois University. "Of course, that has major impacts for folks who are trying to grow crops. And, even if you could grow something with the lack of water, where are you doing to move it, if we don't have waterborne commerce to move those huge volume of commodities down river to get them to where they have to be?"

Then comes 2019. The river was at or above the major flood stage of 18 feet for 51 days, from March 23 to May 12, and reached three top 10 crests during that period.

"That is incredibly atypical ... but these events we are experiencing are not only coming more frequently ... but they're more severe and they're lasting longer" Viadero said. "And for folks who do business ... that has a tremendous impact on riverborne commerce."