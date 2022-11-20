Fitness: Indoor Lap Swimming in The Quad Cities: Where You Can Go

Who enjoys walking outside for exercise? I certainly do!

One of my favorite forms of physical activity is going for long walks outside. Unfortunately, during the winter months, this isn’t quite as.. pleasurable. Some may weather the storm (literally) and bundle up to walk out in the Quad Cities tundra. I am personally not as brave, and stick to more indoor forms of physical activity.

Although I don’t personally enjoy swimming, there are a lot of individuals in the Quad Cities who enjoy swimming. Older adults, in particular, may find being in a pool soothing on your joints. For those with arthritis, finding time to participate in low-impact exercise classes and lap swimming might be a great option to keep you fit during the winter months.

But this begs the question… where can you indoor lap swim in the Quad Cities?

The local YMCA’s certainly have a monopoly in a sense of the swimming pools in the area. This is because almost every single public indoor swimming pool that I could think of, is run by the YMCA’s. If you are a member of the YMCA in the Quad Cities area, you are in luck. Between the YMCA’s, you can indoor swim at the Davenport North Family YMCA, Bettendorf Family YMCA, Richard Bittner YMCA (Downtown Davenport), Two Rivers YMCA (Moline), and just in the process of opening, the North Scott Family YMCA (Eldridge.) There isn’t anything shown currently about the Eldridge location and their pools, but there are a few “stock” pictures of the website that show how the pool should look. The Eldridge location is actually opening up soon, so make sure to check the YMCA of the Mississippi Valley website for details. In addition to this, the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center also has a lap swimming pool open for members. The YMCA does have a slight step up on the Life Fitness Center, as the YMCA does offer numerous low impact aquatics classes.

When you are reading this, the winter will be in full swing. If you have never swam before, and are looking for something to keep you fit, pain free, and (out of trouble), I would highly recommend trying swimming out! The multiple YMCA locations and the Bettendorf location give you a large span of pools to choose from. Otherwise, you might need another winter coat to throw on if you are planning on sticking to more land-based outdoor activities. Enjoy the rest of the year!

For more information on inclusive fitness, please contact Logan Anderson, owner of All Strong Fitness LLC. He can be reached at by phone: (563)-210-3701, email:allstrongfitnessllc@gmail.com, or website:allstrongfitness.org.