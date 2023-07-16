Starting your day with a cup of coffee is quite normal. Coffee is great at making people feel more awake and enhancing cognitive function. Drinking coffee has also been shown to decrease the risk of certain ailments and conditions as well.

However, when more than four cups of coffee a day have been consumed, it can result in restlessness, anxiety, heart palpitations, headaches and more. All of these symptoms are created because of the overconsumption of caffeine. Caffeine will stimulate the nervous system excessively, resulting in sleep issues, stomach problems or even jitters! Older adults take longer to metabolize caffeine as compared to younger individuals and the caffeine can stay longer in their nervous system.

If elderly people turn to coffee instead of drinking water when they are feeling thirsty, it may lead to dehydration. Not only could dehydration become an issue, but elderly individuals need to be careful as coffee could result in an increase in blood pressure. Substituting coffee for water can irritate the stomach of the elderly, especially those who have gastritis or stomach ulcers. Too much coffee can also interfere with the effectiveness of some kinds of medication as well.

A reasonable amount of coffee each day is perfectly fine. A person should stick to around 4 cups of coffee. However, it is important to remember that other foods might contain caffeine, such as energy water, protein bars, hot cocoa and chocolate! Coffee is a drink that many people drink out of habit, but it is important to remember that it is a stimulant so you must consume it in moderation.