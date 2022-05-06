Milestones on Aging: Older Workers Proving to be Beneficial to Employers

For some, retirement can’t come soon enough. Many workers count the days until they can punch out one last time and exit the workforce for good. However, this is not the case for all. For many, work provides enjoyment, purpose and financial stability.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of workers aged 65 or older has grown by 117% in a span of 20 years, while employment of individuals 75 years or older has likewise increased by 117%. This trend is predicted to continue for the next several years.

This study points to not only Americans living longer, healthier lives, but also to a changing landscape of retirement benefits and pensions. This shift has led to more Americans not only staying at their current jobs, but as discovered locally, seeking out new employment. Today, roughly 1 in 5 adults aged 65 and older remain on the job, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the mid-1980s, the ratio was closer to 1 in 10.

While the reasons vary, many older Americans stay in the workplace simply because they want to be there. Enjoying meaningful work is a key reason for delaying retirement.

Employers have also reported satisfaction with older workers. Research shows that older employees are more likely to show up to work on time, and less likely to call in sick. Older workers also do not switch jobs as often as their younger colleagues. Older employees shine when it comes to maturity and professionalism – resulting in a strong work ethic. Noted traits among older workers include:

Dedication

Punctuality

Honesty

Pride in a job well done

Maturity

So, what do older works seek in their employment? Workers among this age group desire flexible schedules with more paid time off, a low number of physical tasks, and work autonomy instead of an excess of teamwork. If employers can create positions that appeal to these wants, workers may be more willing to stay in the workforce as they age.

Milestones Nutrition Services Director Pam Taylor has first-hand insight as to the trend in older workers as Milestones employs several throughout the agency.

“We have found that our older employees are some of the most energetic and enthusiastic among all of our staff,” said Taylor. “You get the sense that they truly look forward to coming to work every day.”

Taylor added that many of the positions offered by Milestones are well suited to the desires of the older worker.

“Most of our positions offer flexible scheduling, are not physically challenging and take place in a fun, social environment. We find them to be a very good fit for our older employees.”

Taylor encourages anyone looking to rejoin the workforce to reach out to Milestones.

“We might just have exactly what they are looking for,” said Taylor.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of Wellness and Support Programs for older adults. To learn more, visit www.milestonesaaa.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0