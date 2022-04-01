Ridgecrest Village welcomes Patrick McDonald as executive director

After an extensive search led by the Ridgecrest Board of Directors, we are proud to announce that Patrick McDonald has begun as executive director of Ridgecrest Village on March 7, 2022

The Board made this selection based on Patrick's experience and professional achievements. He has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Bellevue University and brings over 25 years of experience in senior living with him.

Patrick comes to us from the St. Paul, Minnesota area. His most recent position was as executive director of Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake as part of Benedictine Health care, one of the largest Catholic senior living organizations in the country.

Patrick has enjoyed a warm welcome from residents and staff and is excited to share his vision for Ridgecrest Village now and into the future.

His wife and daughter, Amy and Emma, will join him in the area when the school year ends. Patrick enjoys golfing, fishing, remote control airplanes and watching his daughter Emma participate in sporting events.

Ridgecrest Village is a CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and 24-hour care all nestled on 22 beautiful park-like acres in Davenport, Iowa. Our mission is to provide high-quality retirement housing and health care services for older adults 62 and over.

