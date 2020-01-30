Bettendorf artist featured in new Beréskin Gallery exhibit

Artist Kaitlin Walsh's abstract illustrations of the human body will be featured at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in the month of February.
The show's opening reception will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the gallery at 2967 State St., Bettendorf. The show opens Saturday, Feb. 1, and will be on display through Feb. 21.
Walsh specializes in abstract anatomy watercolor and oil paintings.
From a young age, she was fascinated with both art and science. She focused her studies on both disciplines, taking both fine art and medical courses in college. She earned a graduate degree in biomedical visualization at the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Soon after graduation, Walsh married and had her first child. Her son spent several months in the hospital, recovering from prenatal complications and an early birth.
The experience motivated Walsh to focus her career on her passion: Portraying the beauty and complexity of the human body.
After spending some time honing her craft and increasing her inventory (and having more children), she opened up shop. "I feel incredibly lucky to have found success doing what I love," she said.
Walsh is in the top 1% of Etsy sellers and has sold more than 15,000 prints of her anatomical fine-art paintings.
"Her work is not only inspiring, but educational and aesthetically pleasing," said gallery owner Pat Beréskin. "Her positive energy and enthusiasm for the arts made for an excellent match with our programs."
Walsh lives in Bettendorf with her husband and three children.
For more information, contact the gallery at bereskinartgallery@gmail.com, 563-508-4630, or go to www.bereskinartgallery.com