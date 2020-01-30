Bettendorf artist featured in new Beréskin Gallery exhibit

Artist Kaitlin Walsh's abstract illustrations of the human body will be featured at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in the month of February.

The show's opening reception will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the gallery at 2967 State St., Bettendorf. The show opens Saturday, Feb. 1, and will be on display through Feb. 21.

Walsh specializes in abstract anatomy watercolor and oil paintings.

From a young age, she was fascinated with both art and science. She focused her studies on both disciplines, taking both fine art and medical courses in college. She earned a graduate degree in biomedical visualization at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Soon after graduation, Walsh married and had her first child. Her son spent several months in the hospital, recovering from prenatal complications and an early birth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The experience motivated Walsh to focus her career on her passion: Portraying the beauty and complexity of the human body.

After spending some time honing her craft and increasing her inventory (and having more children), she opened up shop. "I feel incredibly lucky to have found success doing what I love," she said.