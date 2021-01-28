BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Furness

School: Bettendorf High School

Coach: Curtis Clark

Sport: Boys basketball

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "Carter has been on varsity for three years and is a very committed player. Carter provides leadership and produces many opportunities for us to develop as a team."

What is your favorite basketball memory? "My favorite memory is making the game winner against North last year. It came down to the last few seconds after a timeout. We executed a play, and I made a 3-pointer from the corner to win."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport "Always work hard. There is a lot both physically and mentally that goes into the game, but working hard is the most important part to success."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "I am still undecided about college at the moment."

— Rheanna DeCrow

