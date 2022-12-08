BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Landon Torres

Name: Landon Torres
Grade: 10th
School: Grant Wood Elementary
Parents: Amelia Torres and Jalen America
Why was student nominated? Mr. Kietzman: Landon is a very focused student. He is almost always the first person ready to go and working. He works extremely hard on whatever task is assigned to him and completes it at a high level! Very rarely will he need more than 1 reminder to do anything. Not only is he a great student himself, but he's a great leader for others in our class as well.
What are you most proud of? How smart I am.
What makes you happy? Playing with my dog Dizzy.
What teacher has inspired you and how? All of them! They all taught me something.
What is your reaction to the Honor? Happy.