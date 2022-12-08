 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Landon Torres

  • 0
Landon Torres

Landon Torres

Name: Landon Torres

Grade: 10th

School: Grant Wood Elementary

Parents: Amelia Torres and Jalen America

Why was student nominated? Mr. Kietzman: Landon is a very focused student. He is almost always the first person ready to go and working. He works extremely hard on whatever task is assigned to him and completes it at a high level! Very rarely will he need more than 1 reminder to do anything. Not only is he a great student himself, but he's a great leader for others in our class as well.

What are you most proud of? How smart I am.

What makes you happy? Playing with my dog Dizzy.

People are also reading…

What teacher has inspired you and how? All of them! They all taught me something.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Happy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News