Bettendorf reaching final stages of proposed Devils bluff subdivision

The City of Bettendorf is reaching its final stages of finalizing a proposed subdivision located at 1200 Devils Glen Road.

Devils Bluff subdivision is a 10-acre site with three apartment buildings and two townhomes proposed for a total of 126 units. The site would have internal green space, a front yard aesthetic, and a dedicated turn lane.

Community Development Director Mark Hunt gave an update regarding the final plat of the proposed project at the Committee of a Whole meeting Monday Aug. 1. Hunt said to understand how long of a process it's been for development at the site, he needs to go back about 50 years ago.

In 1972 city officials zoned the site for the proposed construction of 24 multi-story, attached townhomes with a large open space along Duck Creek but it was never developed.

"That left this property in a little bit of a no man's land," Hunt said.

Since then, the site has been used for a construction company, and an outdoor storage and junk yard.

The final plat has the endorsement of planning and zoning commission but it has yet to be presented to council members since the commission wants further clarification on the site development plans.

Since the site is sloped north to south, Hunt said a partial berm will be put in place.

"When you're standing at the top north part of the site, you're already above the buildings that will be built," Hunt said.

A partial berm, about three feet, will be put in place at the bottom of the site where it begins to level out. The berm will be tapered off at the turn lane.

Fifth Ward Ald. Scott Webster said he understands why the berm is set the way it is but isn't sure if it tapering it off will be enough. The berm was a part of his original concern in which it could be in the way to see with traffic coming in-and-out.

"I thought they were left out for that reason," Webster said.

Hunt said when looking at the topography and site line considerations, and with the way the code is written, it's recommended that there be no berm and that no berm is still staffs recommendation.

First Ward Ald. Jerry Sechser asked if the bike path would still be accessible for residents to use since the site is along land that the city authorized to sell unused land along the development site.

The council approved at the July 19 council meeting that they will retain all easement rights and that an agreement would ensure the city has access to the sewer easement, the bike path, and indicate no trees be removed and for green space to be included in the subdivision plans.

A special meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3 for further clarification of the building site plans regarding the berm, parking spaces and building separations.