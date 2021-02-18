Bulldogs' Schmit qualifies for boys' state wrestling tournament

"It is not a stretch to think she could place (at state). She'll have to wrestle well, but finding a way to get two wins and getting on the podium, it is very doable for her."

Schmit (15-3) pinned West in the semifinal round in 3 minutes, 22 seconds.

In the finals, she lost to Davenport West's Ayden Nicklaus 8-3. Schmit led 3-2 going into the third period before Nicklaus executed a four-point move.

It was a much closer result than her defeat to Nicklaus at the conference tournament two weeks ago.

"I feel I'm definitely in better shape than I was at MAC," Schmit said. "It is pretty cool to be able to hang in there with him for that match.

"A lot of girls can stick with the boys when they're younger, but when they hit puberty, the boys mature and get stronger and the girls get discouraged. It is cool I could stick with it and not stop after I grew up. This is a different level."

Schmit will have plenty of eyes on her in Des Moines. There was a camera following Schmit around for most of Saturday's competition. That will intensify at the state meet.

"I don't let any of that stuff get to me," she said. "I just need to keep my head down and stay humble.