Crime Watch

March 22
1. A 2007 Jeep Liberty and a 2013 Nissan Sentra collided at 2200 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
March 25
2. Joseph Huseman, 18, 2626 285th Avenue, Dewitt, Iowa, was arrested at 1500 Lincoln Road on suspicion of criminal mischief and trespassing.
3. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $68, was reported at 3600 18th Street.
March 26
4. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, a 2010 Ford Escape, a 2011 Nissan Maxima, and a 2011 Ford Escape all collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
March 28
5. A 2016 Ford F350 was involved in a single vehicle accident at 3500 Belmont Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
March 29
6. A 2014 Buick Enclave collided with a utility pole at Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
7. A 2007 Ford Explorer and a pedestrian collided at Holmes Street and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $100 in damage. The pedestrian was transported to Trinity Medical Center.
March 30
8. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $440, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
9. A 2016 GMC Terrain and a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado collided at State Street and 20th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
March 31
10. A trailer, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen at 5800 Danielle Drive.
11. A 2009 Ford Edge and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
April 1
12. A 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, a 2013 Ford F150, and a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander collided at Interstate 74 and Gilbert Street, resulting in $9,300 in damage.
13. A 2020 Kenworth Truck and a 2007 Toyota Prius collided at the 3100 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
14. A 2010 Pontiac G6 and a 2020 Acura MDX collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $200 in damage.
15. A 2020 Kia Sportage and a 2010 Subaru Forrester collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
April 2
16. A 2005 Ford Mustang and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided at 23rd Street and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
17. A 2003 Chevrolet 1500 and a 2019 GMC 8000 collided at Falcon Avenue and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
18. A 2008 Toyota Camry and a 2020 Subaru Forester collided at Grant Street and 13th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
April 3
19. A 2017 Subaru WRX and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
20. A 2003 Honda Odyssey and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 830 Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
21. A 2010 Toyota Prius and a 2010 Hyundai Sonata collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
22. A 2019 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2007 Mercury Mariner collided at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
April 4
23. Sergio Adan Garcia, 23, 716 Ripley Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
24. Chelsea Dewith, 23, 1417 11th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 1800 Sutton Place on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.