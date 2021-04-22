Crime Watch

March 30

8. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $440, was reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.

9. A 2016 GMC Terrain and a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado collided at State Street and 20th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

March 31

10. A trailer, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen at 5800 Danielle Drive.

11. A 2009 Ford Edge and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

April 1

12. A 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, a 2013 Ford F150, and a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander collided at Interstate 74 and Gilbert Street, resulting in $9,300 in damage.

13. A 2020 Kenworth Truck and a 2007 Toyota Prius collided at the 3100 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $1,250 in damage.

14. A 2010 Pontiac G6 and a 2020 Acura MDX collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $200 in damage.

15. A 2020 Kia Sportage and a 2010 Subaru Forrester collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage.