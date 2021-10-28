New faces and new resources at LeClaire Library

New faces and new resources have arrived at LeClaire Library!
We are now fully staffed with the arrival of Tabatha Baker as our new Circulation Manager, who brings years of experience and lots of good ideas for library programs. Tabatha is from Bettendorf, has most recently worked at the Scott Community College Library, and is completing her Masters of Library and Information Studies.
We are excited to announce a recent addition to our online resources: Bridges, Iowa's statewide digital library service!
Over 90,000 e-books and e-audiobooks and almost 4,000 magazines are available to any of LeClaire Library’s registered patrons through this service, in addition to the thousands of digital books already accessible through our RiverShare Consortium of libraries.
LeClaire Library cardholders can browse and borrow from the Bridges collection by downloading the free Libby app or by visiting https://bridges.overdrive.com/. Bring your smartphone, tablet, or Kindle device to the library and our staff are ready to help you get started. If you need a library card, we can help you with that too.
Beginning Nov. 1, we will expand our evening hours of operation. Monday through Thursday we will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., which will make it easier for working people and students to come to our facility. We will also be open Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With our expanded hours come expanded program offerings. In November, look for Storytimes with Ashe on Friday mornings, which will now be held indoors, and special evening opportunities to “Read a Book with Mr. Haack.” Many former Pleasant Valley School students will remember Joel Haack as a popular school librarian, who has a very entertaining way of sharing a story.
Youth Services Coordinator Ashe Martin is planning more craft programs with Hands-on Art History (this month focusing on Jackson Pollock), Tik Tok glass painting, and Family Tree ink stamp crafts. There will be video gaming opportunities, Table Top Adventure Guilds for teens and for adults, and Doki Doki Anime Club.
Some of our programs will require reservations. For dates and times, please check our LeClaire Library Facebook page, our website, leclairelibrary.org, or call 563-289-6007. And please come into our building. You will be able to do a Minecraft-themed scavenger hunt, try a turkey-themed sensory bin experience for the youngest patrons, and take home a Grab and Go craft kit.
See you in the library!